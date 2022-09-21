ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The 28 days was already there.. dictator’s such as gretch ignored it.. for those of you who FORGOT she was taken to court and LOST.. she then used the MDHHS to do her dirty work. Michigan republicans better tighten their authority as well. VOTE HER OUT

michiganradio.org

House OKs "Emotional Support Animal Act"

Michigan lawmakers are trying to clarify and formalize the process of getting an emotional support animal. Supporters argue passing the proposed Emotional Support Animal Act would make sure only those who need a support animal would receive a certification. Democratic state Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) said the current system needs...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

5 bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: September 2022

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan State Legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past few weeks. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills being floated around in the Michigan State Legislature for students at...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Dixon remarks criticized by Whitmer campaign, Democratic officials

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Remarks by the Republican candidate for governor of Michigan regarding a kidnapping plot against the current governor are continuing to draw criticism from Democrats. Tudor Dixon compared Gretchen Whitmer’s policies to the attempt to kidnap her, at two separate events on Friday. Whitmer’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Congressional candidates speak about their campaigns prior to Michigan’s election

DETROIT – In a year where political debates have been few and far between, two candidates sat down and discussed the issues defining their campaigns. In the race for the newly created seventh congressional district, Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is the closest thing we have to an incumbent - she’s currently representing the eighth district. Running against her is the Republican state senator Tom Barrett.
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Powers, MI
Detroit News

Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents

The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
MICHIGAN STATE
hillsdalecollegian.com

Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing

Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Julie Alexander
Person
Jeff Irwin
michiganradio.org

State police turns Chatfield inquiry over to Attorney General

The Michigan State Police has wrapped up its part of investigations into former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield. In a statement, the state police said the department turned over the case to investigators with the Michigan Attorney General’s office. The statement also said it’s now up to the attorney general to complete the investigation.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

More than 500 Michigan doctors agree to support lawsuit challenging abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan voters will decide the future of abortion care in November, but until then there are still multiple court cases playing out. Abortion remains a top issue for voters and with less than 50 days to the election, there are still a lot of moving parts. On Thursday, a group representing 514 doctors from around Michigan filed in support of a lawsuit from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Michigan Supreme Court.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Emergency Powers#Bills#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Republican
WLNS

Could women voters decide the MI gubernatorial election?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There are predictions that female voters will determine who will be Michigan’s next governor and the two women running for governor have two different strategies on how to get that voting block. Here’s the problem for GOP challenger Tudor Dixon. Whitmer has a 32-point lead with the all-important independent female voters […]
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan launches program to address state's housing stock

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's housing stock is getting slim and state officials are working to help meet the demand with a new program.The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is launching the Missing Middle Housing Program to provide funds to non-profit organizations to develop and rehabilitate properties.MSHDA administrators say the COVID-19 pandemic tightened the amount of available homes due to rising construction and maintenance costs.The program allocates $50 million from the American Rescue Plan act, where 30% will be used to help rural communities.State regulators say the funds can be used for rental and for-sale properties."They're serving this middle income, this workforce housing, missing middle household population where we know that there is a lot of need all throughout the state," said MSHDA Director of Development Chad Benson."From the very rural areas to some of the more populated areas throughout the state."Grants are now available to help get projects started.Click here for more information on qualifications.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
DEARBORN, MI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
townbroadcast.com

Dorr Trustee Tuinstra’s bad govt. gift keeps on giving

ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. “Next time, Hubert, ever the gentleman, offers his seat to a woman in a public lavatory… There is considerable misunderstanding.” — Vivian Stanshall, “Sir Henry at Rawlinson End.”
DORR TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

State giving out federal money to help build missing middle housing

DETROIT – A first of its kind investment to put a dent in a major problem in metro Detroit. “We’ve talked to people from all over the state,” said Chad Benson, rental development director for the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. “From the UP, all the way down to the southern parts of the state and rural areas and in more urban areas, the issue is the same.”
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Stateside podcast: Michigan's child care deserts

A "child care desert" is a region where three children compete for every available slot at an in-home or group center. The Michigan League for Public Policy, a Lansing-based nonprofit, created a list of 11 childcare deserts in Michigan. However, a consortium of newsrooms was able to track down more accurate data and found the actual number to be much higher.
MICHIGAN STATE

