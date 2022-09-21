Things are really heating up in House of the Dragon as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower put on their game faces to seize the Iron Throne. Although we did get a glimpse of the two women making power plays in this week's episode, it looks like the tension is at an all-time high in the exciting new teaser for House of the Dragon Episode 7.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO