WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington driver gets into accident, girlfriend’s body found inside vehicle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man faces several charges, including failing to report a death, after investigators discovered a woman’s body in his vehicle following a traffic accident. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the death of Mallorie Kate McCollum, 23, is being investigated as an...
WECT
Crews fight fire at Wilmington home, cause unknown
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from the Wilmington Fire Department fought a fire at a home on Nun Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 24. Per the WFD, crews arrived to find heave fire coming from the building. It was under construction, and nobody was injured by the fire.
WECT
UPDATE: Masonboro Loop Road back open between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is back open between N. Beasley Road and S. Beasley Road. Earlier this morning, the road was closed as a result of a traffic incident, per announcement.
WECT
Woman dies after early-morning car crash
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman died on the scene of a car crash at around 3 a.m. on Monday, September 26. Per a Wilmington Police Department release, one of their units responded to a crash involving one car near Pine Grove/Masonboro Loop Road, and a woman died on the scene. Their traffic unit is investigating the crash.
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority receives $13,000 in grants to be used for household items
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Housing Authority announced Sept. 26 that they have received $13,000 in grants. The money, from four local Walmart stores, will be used to help supply household items. According to the announcement, funds will be used to help fill “the gap” in bedroom, bath and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen shot in Wilmington shooting on Anderson St. dies from gunshot wound
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The teenager shot in the 500 block of Anderson St. over the weekend has died, according to police. At about 6 p.m. Saturday night the Wilmington police were dispatched to a report of a shooting, when they arrived they found the 17-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police responded to the 500 block of Anderson Rd. at about 6 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting, according to police. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts until first responders arrived. The victim was taken...
WECT
UPDATE: One dead, 17-year old arrested in connection to Anderson Street shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The 17-year-old victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries where they later died.
wpde.com
Woman drives through red light, collides with golf cart in NMB: Police report
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach police responded to a crash involving a golf cart on Sea Mountain Highway on Thursday around 11 a.m. Police said the crash happened on Sea Mountain Highway and Hill Street and a person was laying in the street. The westbound lanes of Sea Mountain Highway were shut down.
WECT
Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets as of about 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23. Police first responded at 9:15 a.m., and they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots. “They located one...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County check station issues 37 violations; 3 fugitives arrested
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A recent checking station in Columbus County saw dozens of citations issued and three fugitives arrested. On September 16th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a check point near Highway 701 North and Highway 131 in Whiteville.
WECT
Carolina Beach awarded $4 million grant towards Freeman Park
Democratic party holds event ahead of Donald Trump rally. The Democratic party held an event ahead of the Trump rally in Wilmington, but otherwise there wasn't a significant presence outside the rally itself. Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:00...
WECT
Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Sep. 20, 2022. Fundraising continues to reach $100,000 goal for new food bank. We’re in the final stretch of a fundraiser to open the doors to a new food bank. WPD asks for public’s help in hit and run case. Updated:...
WECT
WPD searching for missing juvenile
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Sept. 22 that they are searching for Samauriya Miller. Per the WPD, Miller was last seen on Sept. 21. At that time, she was wearing a black top, black joggers and black crocs. According to the report, Miller is 15-years-old, 5...
foxwilmington.com
Man rescued by Oak Island Water Rescue after boat capsizes several hundred yards out
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Oak Island Water Rescue were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. on September 22 this morning to The Point after a small boat was capsized several hundred yards out with a person holding onto it. The boat was reportedly capsized by the wind and waves generated by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Non-profit renovates bed and bath for Brunswick County child with special needs
Supply, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County child, Hailey, got quite a surprise Friday afternoon. The nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel, renovates and remodels the bedrooms and other living spaces of chronically ill or injured children. She suffers from a cardiovascular disease and is dependent on a feeding tube. Welcome Home...
WECT
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating string of breaking and entering cases
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that an investigation is underway following a series of breaking and entering incidents. Per the announcement, the incidents occurred throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton areas. As of this time, the sheriff’s office stated that they have received 13...
cbs17
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in targeted deadly shooting of Raleigh woman
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect in a homicide that left one person dead on Wednesday morning. At around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, near WakeMed Raleigh Hospital. Police found Symantia Nekita Blythe, 34, with multiple...
