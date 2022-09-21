ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

WECT

Crews fight fire at Wilmington home, cause unknown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from the Wilmington Fire Department fought a fire at a home on Nun Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 24. Per the WFD, crews arrived to find heave fire coming from the building. It was under construction, and nobody was injured by the fire.
WECT

Woman dies after early-morning car crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman died on the scene of a car crash at around 3 a.m. on Monday, September 26. Per a Wilmington Police Department release, one of their units responded to a crash involving one car near Pine Grove/Masonboro Loop Road, and a woman died on the scene. Their traffic unit is investigating the crash.
Oak Island, NC
Crime & Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Teen shot in Wilmington shooting on Anderson St. dies from gunshot wound

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The teenager shot in the 500 block of Anderson St. over the weekend has died, according to police. At about 6 p.m. Saturday night the Wilmington police were dispatched to a report of a shooting, when they arrived they found the 17-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police responded to the 500 block of Anderson Rd. at about 6 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting, according to police. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts until first responders arrived. The victim was taken...
WECT

UPDATE: One dead, 17-year old arrested in connection to Anderson Street shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The 17-year-old victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries where they later died.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets as of about 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23. Police first responded at 9:15 a.m., and they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots. “They located one...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County check station issues 37 violations; 3 fugitives arrested

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A recent checking station in Columbus County saw dozens of citations issued and three fugitives arrested. On September 16th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a check point near Highway 701 North and Highway 131 in Whiteville.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Carolina Beach awarded $4 million grant towards Freeman Park

Democratic party holds event ahead of Donald Trump rally. The Democratic party held an event ahead of the Trump rally in Wilmington, but otherwise there wasn't a significant presence outside the rally itself. Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:00...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

WPD searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Sept. 22 that they are searching for Samauriya Miller. Per the WPD, Miller was last seen on Sept. 21. At that time, she was wearing a black top, black joggers and black crocs. According to the report, Miller is 15-years-old, 5...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Non-profit renovates bed and bath for Brunswick County child with special needs

Supply, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County child, Hailey, got quite a surprise Friday afternoon. The nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel, renovates and remodels the bedrooms and other living spaces of chronically ill or injured children. She suffers from a cardiovascular disease and is dependent on a feeding tube. Welcome Home...
WECT

Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC

