Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News
Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
Yardbarker
Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.
The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘You deserve better’: Travis Kelce addresses Chiefs fans after stunning loss vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as big favorites. However, they suffered a shocking defeat, leaving many to wonder what went wrong. The Colts walked out with a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs. It was a weird game for the Chiefs offense. Quarterback...
Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady's Sideline Tantrum
Last weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a minor tantrum on the sideline, tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet and helmet on the sideline. Sideline reporter Erin Andrews was right there for all of the action. She said she loves to see when Brady is fired up on the sideline.
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision
Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
The truth behind Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s scary-looking injury vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s Week 3 showdown against the Buffalo Bills with a scary injury, but he returned to play in the second half, to the surprise of many. Tagovailoa looked concussed when he initially got injured, so it was rather shocking to see him able to come back so quickly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
College Football Insider Suggests Major Coach Could Be Fired This Weekend
If the Auburn Tigers lose today against the Missouri Tigers, they could have a new coach come Monday morning. Fox college football insider Bruce Feldman suggested that Bryan Harsin could be fired if Auburn loses today. "You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him,” Feldman said on FOX’s Big Noon Saturday.
‘I was dead serious’: AJ Brown reveals shocking Deion Sanders-esque plan before Eagles trade
Before AJ Brown became the pass-catching menace for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, he almost played a completely different sport. The star wide receiver was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2016, leaving the door open for an MLB stint for him. Recently, Brown revealed that he was THIS close to fulfilling his baseball dreams.
Jaire Alexander gets optimistic update on groin injury suffered in Packers win over Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers came away with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, but they also saw cornerback Jaire Alexander sustain a lower-body injury in the game — one that might put his status at least for Week 4 in jeopardy. That being said, the Packers acted with apparent optimism following the game, hinting that Alexander’s injury is not serious enough to sideline him for an extended period.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
Commanders’ Ron Rivera drops ‘truth’ on Carson Wentz’s future
While Ron Rivera’s postgame press conference will probably be remembered for his reaction to the ESPN report of the Washington Commanders’ pursuit of trading for Jimmy Garoppolo before ultimately pivoting to a deal for Carson Wentz, the Super Bowl-winning head coach did discuss other issues surrounding his team, namely the not-so-good play of his current […] The post Commanders’ Ron Rivera drops ‘truth’ on Carson Wentz’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL […] The post The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1