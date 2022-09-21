LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to know what people think about having fewer lanes on a busy road in the name of safety. The project would convert Lake Lansing Road between Abbot and Hagadorn roads from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane. It will also improve the crosswalks at Birch Road Drive and Towar Avenue.

INGHAM COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO