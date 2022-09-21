ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Now Desk: Tropical storm turns into hurricane, and a record breaking celebrity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the forecast as we head into the first full week of fall. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk more about Ian strengthening to a hurricane as it heads for Florida, some space news, and a celebrity breaks a charitable record. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Local non-profit gives Eaton Rapids family new beds

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteers delivered beds for kids to lay their heads down at night instead of on the floor. News 10 featured the building of the beds on Sept. 10 in Lansing. “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” had several beds delivered throughout Ingham and Eaton Counties. The delivery meant a lot to one family who lives in Eaton Rapids.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 38-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Calhoun County man couldn’t stop shaking after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store, located at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek. “I purchased a Black...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County seeks public input on Lake Lansing Road project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to know what people think about having fewer lanes on a busy road in the name of safety. The project would convert Lake Lansing Road between Abbot and Hagadorn roads from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane. It will also improve the crosswalks at Birch Road Drive and Towar Avenue.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Mosquito-borne disease found in Eaton County horse

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A disease spread through mosquito bites has been found in an Eaton County horse. A two-year-old Paint cross gelding has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), the county’s first positive case of 2022. Anyone with livestock is encouraged to keep their animals in a...
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Portland escapes with win over Lansing Sexton

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Senior quarterback Marc Nobis threw two perfectly thrown touchdown passes of significant length in the first half and led his team on a gritty fourth quarter drive to lead Portland to a 21 to 20 win over Lansing Sexton. Nobis hit sophomore Christopher Battley in stride...
PORTLAND, MI
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

East Lansing Police increasing patrols on busy weekends

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing police are stepping up patrols after violent crimes near campus in recent weeks. Michigan State University student, Maisie Henneberry lives on the same street where the shooting took place. She said when the incident happened, she thought it was fireworks until her friend stepped in.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

TechSmith moves to Michigan State University campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A tech business is opened its new headquarters Friday in East Lansing. Background: Software company TechSmith establishing new international headquarters in East Lansing. TechSmith moved its headquarters from Okemos to Michigan State University’s campus. The company plans to add about 20 full-time employees over the...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Charlotte hosts Portland in Week 6 Game of the Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After Mason’s 28-13 win over Haslett in Week 5′s marquee contests, we’re in store for another great Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week. It’ll be the 4-1 Portland Raiders visiting CAAC-White rival undefeated Charlotte; the Orioles are 5-0 for the first time since 2004.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WLNS

Woman shot in Ionia Co. while passing out pamphlets

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 83-year-old anti-abortion activist was shot while passing out pamphlets on Tuesday, September 20. The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a home after a heated argument, Right to Life Michigan said in a press release. The man accused of shooting her was […]
IONIA COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken

Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
MICHIGAN STATE

