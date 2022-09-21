Read full article on original website
City receives policy proposals for Airbnb legislation
ITHACA, N.Y.—Discussions on the topic of short-term rentals (STRs) have slowed down since the spring when the Town of Ithaca’s new legislation went into effect, limiting the number of unhosted nights allowed through Airbnb, VRBO or other similar service platforms. Josephine Ennis, a master in regional planning student...
Ithaca Festival input meeting scheduled for Oct. 3
This is a Community Announcement from Ithaca Festival leadership. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Ithaca Festival Board invites members of the general public to our annual public meeting. The Ithaca Festival began in 1977...
Local food system policy advocates plan ‘summit’ meeting
ITHACA, N.Y. —How food gets grown, raised, harvested, shipped, processed, packed, stored, distributed, purchased, cooked and disposed of — well that’s a food system. And there’s the solid beginnings of a plan around Tompkins County’s food system. In July, the Tompkins County Legislature accepted a...
County receives recidivism research; weighs TIDES feedback
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Decarceration and incarceration alternatives have been a topic of recent discussion over the past few months at the Health and Human Services Committee meetings, and at the Sept. 20 meeting (which can be watched here), the committee saw a presentation on the topic. Several of the legislators...
County ethics board starting to release information in Reimagining investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board has begun to release responses gathered from people involved in its investigation spurred by a wide-ranging complaint from City of Ithaca Alderperson Cynthia Brock concerning the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) Process. Brock’s 60-page...
Tompkins County Legislature to host virtual public forum on 2023 budget
(Ithaca, N.Y. September 21, 2022) — The Tompkins County Legislature is inviting the community to participate in a forum on the 2023 recommended county budget. The forum will begin at 7pm on Tuesday, September 27 and will include a brief overview on the recommended budget and an opportunity for Tompkins County residents to provide input and ask questions of Legislators and county staff.
County legislature moves forward with TCAT agreement as negotiations near conclusion
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—A busy meeting as always on Tuesday night at the Tompkins County Legislature, most notably adding two legislators to the governing body and appearing to resolve the longstanding negotiations over the operating of TCAT buses and financially supporting the agency. You can watch the full meeting here...
The Cherry Artspace hosts Voices of Ukraine benefit play readings
This is a Community Announcement from The Cherry Arts. It wa not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Cherry Arts, Ithaca’s innovative multi-arts hub, is thrilled to announce Voices of Ukraine. The series runs Sept 30-Oct 9...
City, Cornell, County, reach TCAT agreement, board approves with deadline close
ITHACA, N.Y.—Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit’s (TCAT) Board of Directors approved the Transportation Agreement. The contract binds Cornell, the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County as the bus service’s financial underwriters. And just in time, too. The agreement was set to expire on Oct. 9. The urgency of...
Op-Ed: Another day, another death—A remembrance written in hope
This is an op-ed written by homeless advocate Mike Foster. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Another day, another death, that no one seems to really care about. This is how it feels to me at this...
Op-Ed: Eight Common Council members endorse Laura Lewis to finish mayoral term
This is an op-ed endorsement signed by current and former members of Ithaca Common Council (with two exceptions from the current membership: Jorge DeFendini and Jeffrey Barken). It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. “We current and former...
Police looking for burglar that posed as NYSEG worker
ITHACA, N.Y. — A string of burglaries were committed along the 100 block of North Cayuga Street by a man who, at one point, posed as a NYSEG worker to gain access to apartment buildings in the area. The Ithaca Police Department released that around 10:34 AM, a burglar...
PEDC Recap: City moves forward with clean-energy bulk buying proposal
It was a busy meeting for the city of Ithaca’s Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) last night. City councilors moved forward with approving a clean energy bulk buying plan, historic landmarking for a Downtown building, and zoning tweaks. However, officials continued to dither over ways to establish a sanctioned encampment for unhoused individuals.
Health Department warns of region-wide increase in opioid-related deaths
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—An uptick in opioid-related deaths in Central New York is on the radar of both the New York State Department of Health and the Tompkins County Health Department. According to an announcement from the local health department, there were 12 drug-related deaths reported to the health department...
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
TC3 receives $150K for healthcare microcredential development
DRYDEN, N.Y.—Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3) has received $150,000 in funding to help develop micro-credential curriculum in allied healthcare fields, hoping to provide a wide array of employment training and opportunities in the healthcare industry. Officials from the school and Southern Tier 8, the organization that runs the grant...
Large renovation projects seek state grants with city help
ITHACA, N.Y.—A pair of major renovation projects in the city of Ithaca are seeking assistance grant funds with help from the city of Ithaca. The Restore NY program is being revived for a sixth and seventh round following a five-year hiatus. Restore NY is a funding project of the state’s economic development wing, Empire State Development. According to its website, “{t}he Restore New York Communities Initiative provides municipalities with financial assistance for revitalization of commercial and residential properties. The program encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures.”
Special Committee hears police reform concerns from Joly, Van Houten
ITHACA, N.Y.—The second meeting of the Special Reimagining Public Safety Committee saw input from two crucial local law enforcement figures, both of whom expressed some skepticism about the execution of the proposed plan. With Alderperson George McGonigal at the helm, the committee heard from Acting Ithaca Police Chief John...
County legislature announces $6.5M in recovery fund grant, application open now
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Applications for the Tompkins Community Recovery Fund, totaling $6.5 million, are now available for eligible organizations, small businesses and government entities. The Tompkins County Legislature announced the program Sept. 8, outlining grant guidelines and providing details about information sessions for individuals interested in the program. The first...
County Ethics Advisory Board to soon release information on RPS investigation
ITHACA, N.Y.—After months of delay with its information-gathering process, the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board has agreed on a date to release the responses it’s received as it investigates a broad ethics complaint issued by City of Ithaca Alderperson Cynthia Brock into the Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process and former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick.
