Tompkins County, NY

The Ithaca Voice

City receives policy proposals for Airbnb legislation

ITHACA, N.Y.—Discussions on the topic of short-term rentals (STRs) have slowed down since the spring when the Town of Ithaca's new legislation went into effect, limiting the number of unhosted nights allowed through Airbnb, VRBO or other similar service platforms. Josephine Ennis, a master in regional planning student...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca Festival input meeting scheduled for Oct. 3

This is a Community Announcement from Ithaca Festival leadership. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Ithaca Festival Board invites members of the general public to our annual public meeting. The Ithaca Festival began in 1977...
ITHACA, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Government
County
Tompkins County, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Health
The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County Legislature to host virtual public forum on 2023 budget

(Ithaca, N.Y. September 21, 2022) — The Tompkins County Legislature is inviting the community to participate in a forum on the 2023 recommended county budget. The forum will begin at 7pm on Tuesday, September 27 and will include a brief overview on the recommended budget and an opportunity for Tompkins County residents to provide input and ask questions of Legislators and county staff.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

PEDC Recap: City moves forward with clean-energy bulk buying proposal

It was a busy meeting for the city of Ithaca's Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) last night. City councilors moved forward with approving a clean energy bulk buying plan, historic landmarking for a Downtown building, and zoning tweaks. However, officials continued to dither over ways to establish a sanctioned encampment for unhoused individuals.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
DRYDEN, NY
The Ithaca Voice

TC3 receives $150K for healthcare microcredential development

DRYDEN, N.Y.—Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3) has received $150,000 in funding to help develop micro-credential curriculum in allied healthcare fields, hoping to provide a wide array of employment training and opportunities in the healthcare industry. Officials from the school and Southern Tier 7, the organization that runs the grant...
DRYDEN, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Large renovation projects seek state grants with city help

ITHACA, N.Y.—A pair of major renovation projects in the city of Ithaca are seeking assistance grant funds with help from the city of Ithaca. The Restore NY program is being revived for a sixth and seventh round following a five-year hiatus. Restore NY is a funding project of the state's economic development wing, Empire State Development. According to its website, "{t}he Restore New York Communities Initiative provides municipalities with financial assistance for revitalization of commercial and residential properties. The program encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures."
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

County legislature announces $6.5M in recovery fund grant, application open now

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Applications for the Tompkins Community Recovery Fund, totaling $6.5 million, are now available for eligible organizations, small businesses and government entities. The Tompkins County Legislature announced the program Sept. 8, outlining grant guidelines and providing details about information sessions for individuals interested in the program. The first...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

County Ethics Advisory Board to soon release information on RPS investigation

ITHACA, N.Y.—After months of delay with its information-gathering process, the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board has agreed on a date to release the responses it's received as it investigates a broad ethics complaint issued by City of Ithaca Alderperson Cynthia Brock into the Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process and former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
