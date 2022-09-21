ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU joins major coalfield development project

By Riley Holsinger
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kUEn_0i51PBel00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Earlier in September, it was announced that West Virginia University would join Coalfield Development Corporation , as well as other universities, NGOs, nonprofits and cities on a large development project in West Virginia.

The project recently became the recipient of a $62.8 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grant . The grant gave out a total of $1 billion dollars.

According to Danny Twilley, Assistant Vice President of Economic, Community and Asset Development for the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative, 500 projects submitted for planning dollars. According to a press statement from the White House, the project WVU is involved with was awarded the fourth most money out of the 21 projects that were funded.

With the coalition, hopes are that the group will utilize abandoned mines that stretch over thousands of miles to turn them into assets and sustainable lands again.

WVU researcher working to better understand how burn pits harmed soldiers

“When you’re bringing together the President’s office, provost, research team, three colleges and many others, we’re bringing a collective expertise that transects the University to try to address a foundational need for the state,” Twilley said. “That’s fulfilment of the land-grant mission.”

Twilley is ecstatic to be able to connect the project with the university’s land-grant mission .

“Speaks to who we are as WVU and the call to fulfill our land-grant mission and that’s what gets me really excited,” he said.

The project doesn’t just relate back to WVU’s mission, but also its recent message of purpose .

“As President Gee says, we have to align what we do with our purpose,” Twilley said. “The team is built on this idea of helping advance West Virginia for West Virginians and our communities and this project is one of the ways that we’re trying to actionize our land grant and our mission.”

Coalfield Development Corporation is primarily leading the charge with workforce development, but WVU is playing a heavy hand in the project as well. The university is involved non-construction work in doing site assessments, development acceleration, policy issues, financial feasibility and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF

WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Monongalia County BOE starts making plans for new Renaissance Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Board of Education is starting discussions about a new $72 million career and technical education center. The board met last week with its architectural firm, the DLR Group. A projected timeline has a five-year planning and construction period. “This was really helpful for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Education
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WBOY 12 News

FSU holds LEAD center re-naming in dedication

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – A dedication ceremony was held on the Fairmont State University campus’ second floor of the Ruth Ann Musick Library on Friday at 10 a.m. The Fairmont State community gathered to celebrate the Learning Enrichment and Academic Development (LEAD) Center being named the “Datha and Gene Smith Center” in honor of the […]
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
voiceofmotown.com

Predicting WVU’s Remaining Schedule & Neal Brown’s Future

Sitting at 2-2, WVU has to win half of their remaining eight games to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season. Will they be able to do it? Today, I give you my honest opinion on how the rest of the season will play out. Also, I will even throw in what I think WVU does with Neal Brown and his Herculean $20-million dollar buyout.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy