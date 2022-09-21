Westfield Police seeking suspects in Pride flag vandalism case

Read full article on original website
Westfield Police searching for suspect who allegedly damaged gas pump
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who they said maliciously caused damage to one of the gas pumps at the Gulf gas station on Elm Street. Investigators said it happened Saturday around 6:45 p.m. After purchasing gas, the person seen...
Arraignment held for suspects in Longmeadow house break-in
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from New York are facing several charges after being arrested for breaking into a house in Longmeadow over the weekend. It all happened Saturday around 8 p.m. Longmeadow Police told us the family called 911, said they were not home, and that their security cameras picked up two masked men walking around their home.
Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun
BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Belchertown family told us their cat was shot with a pellet gun when he was roaming around the neighborhood. Now, they are asking the police and the public for help in finding out who may have pulled the trigger. The Leclerc family told Western Mass...
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in Springfield on Sunday. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a Maynard Street home around 10:15 p.m. last night after a relative found a man and woman dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.
New York men arrested for breaking and entering a Longmeadow home
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two New York men have been arrested for Breaking and Entering a home on Converse Street in Longmeadow Saturday night. Longmeadow Police told Western Mass News that officers responded to the home before 8:00 after receiving a call on people breaking into the house with masks on from the residents, who were alerted by security cameras.
Springfield house fire under investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning house fire in Springfield is under investigation. According to officials, firefighters were called to the fire on Rest Way shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and out in about 30 minutes. Officials said two people...
Florence man arrested after driving onto sidewalk while under the influence
FLORENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Police arrested a Florence man Saturday night after he drove onto the sidewalk during the Florence Night Out event while under the influence of alcohol. According to Northampton Police, the event happened around 7:40 p.m. Officers working the event stopped the driver after he drove...
Police respond to bus fire on Mass. Pike in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge Saturday morning for reports of a bus fire. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident took place on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 78.2. Police said that the fire has since been extinguished...
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91
A Belchertown family told us their cat was shot with a pellet gun when he was roaming around the neighborhood. Town by Town: climate week, Sen. Velis security funding, Springfield Day at Big E. Updated: 2 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Southwick, Easthampton,...
Dozens of vendors bringing creative items to The Big E’s Craft Common
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Lots of people go to The Big E for the food and entertainment, but it’s also a great place to go to find handmade crafts. Mary visited the Craft Common and spoke with some of this year’s vendors to learn more about some of the creative wares they brought to this year’s fair.
Springfield crews respond to overnight fire on Leavitt Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Leavitt Street in the early hours of Saturday morning for reports of a house fire. The call came in just before 1 a.m. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the Arson and Bomb Squad are still investigating the cause...
Crews respond to garage fire in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a garage fire on Fairview Street in Greenfield Saturday night. Fire officials told Western Mass News crews responded after 8:00 p.m. A single-story garage, the attached greenhouse and their contents were a total loss. A car parked nearby the garage was also destroyed due to the radiating heat.
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the West Springfield man charged with firing gunshots 1,000 feet away from a school in West Springfield faced a judge Friday, Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly performed last night at the Big E, and two East Longmeadow natives are dead after a wrong-way crash early Friday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
Sunday night news update
In this update, a homicide investigation is underway in Springfield after two bodies were found inside a house on Maynard Street, two men from New York faced a judge this morning after being arrested for breaking and entering into a Longmeadow home over the weekend, and the Massachusetts branch of the Salvation Army is currently in Florida ready to respond as millions are preparing as Hurricane Ian strengthens and barrels towards the state. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast and update on Hurricane Ian
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91 The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun. Updated: 3 hours...
Town by Town: climate week, Sen. Velis security funding, Springfield Day at Big E
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Southwick, Easthampton, and West Springfield. Beginning this past Saturday and running through Friday, the Pioneer Valley Library Collaborative is presenting Climate Preparedness Week in Southwick. Free and open to residents of any town, Climate Preparedness Week offers a...
Salute to Springfield Day celebrated at The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday marked Salute to Springfield Day at The Big E and we spent some time on the fairgrounds to learn more about the celebrations we can expect for the special day and highlighted some of our local vendors. The first local business we spotlighted was...
2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
Diocese of Springfield adds extra collections to help Puerto Rico after recent hurricane
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Diocese of Springfield is taking action to help the people of Puerto Rico overcome a devastating hurricane. Bishop William Byrne requested the parishes that make up the Archdiocese hold special collections this weekend and next weekend to support those in need after hurricane Fiona caused widespread destruction on the island.
