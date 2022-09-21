ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Cancer survivor credits Women’s Way for early detection

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9fKr_0i51P7D600

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Shelly Issacs has a family history of breast cancer. Because of this, she is diligent about attending her annual mammograms and watching for symptoms.

According to a news release, when finances got tight, Issacs enrolled as a Women’s Way client to ensure she could continue these preventative measures. That’s why, in November 2021 when she noticed a change in her breast health, she was prepared to seek help immediately.

“I noticed dimpling…and, because of Women’s Way , I knew that was a bad sign and something to watch for,” said Isaacs.

Women’s Way is the North Dakota breast and cervical cancer early detection program.

As an enrolled client, Issacs received both financial and patient navigation services that helped her keep up to date on breast cancer screenings.

Issacs wasn’t only educated on the warning signs, but she had her annual mammogram scheduled.

Vehicle driven by juvenile in Bismarck rolls over

“I always schedule my mammogram for the end of the year,” said Isaacs. “So I thought well, I’ll make sure I tell them about this.”

A mammogram is the best way to detect breast cancer in its earliest stage.

In some cases, early detection gives the woman a choice over her treatment options. This was exactly the case for Issacs.

“The great and wonderful news was because I knew to watch for that dimpling, they were able to find the cancer at stage zero. I was able to have a lumpectomy, not a mastectomy, which I’m also really grateful for,” said Issacs.

But after two successful attempts to acquire enough cancer-free tissue from around the tumor during her lumpectomies, the doctor presented the option again.

She could try one more time, or opt for a mastectomy.

Connecting kids and families with families, and mental health resources

“I didn’t think it mattered to me… but then when it came right down to it, I would rather try again than not. So we had the third surgery, and he called the next day and said that there were clear margins,” said Isaacs. “I was so happy. I just never realized how happy I would be about that.”

Issacs encourages all women to schedule their annual mammograms.

“It’s like that adage that a stitch in time saves nine. If you take care of it right away, there’s a chance you’ll catch it before it spreads,” said Isaacs.

For many women, finances are the reason for not getting screened.

Thankfully, Women’s Way can help and may provide a way to pay for breast cancer screening.

If you’re in need of assistance but are hesitant to reach out to Women’s Way , Issacs encourages you to think of your loved ones.

“It can be embarrassing to think you need help. For me, I think it was a matter of humbling myself, and not just for my benefit, but for the benefit of my sons as well.”

To learn more about Women’s Way , or to find out if you are eligible, visit http://www.health.nd.gov/womens-way .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There is little indication that an 18-year-old who died after being struck by an SUV in North Dakota was a political extremist as the driver claimed. Investigators say none of the witnesses they have interviewed support the idea that there was a political argument before authorities say Shannon Brandt struck Cayler […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Health
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 9/19-9/25 2022

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — While it hasn’t entirely been a week since our last In Case You Missed It, there has been plenty of news since the previous post… more than enough to fill this week’s list. Unfortunately, it’s not a lot of good news. Crime and traffic are once again in the spotlight, with […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer Treatment#Breast Surgery#Breast Tissue#Diseases#General Health#Women S Way
KX News

What North Dakota’s immigrant population looked like in 1900

STACKER- Since the first successful English colony settled in Jamestown in 1607, flows of immigrants have arrived on American shores seeking a new life. From Irish immigrants fleeing famine to Chinese immigrants settling in California during the Gold Rush, more than 86 million people legally immigrated to the United States between 1783 and 2019. There have been four […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
KX News

Bird watchers find joy in the Fall season

A large group of bird watchers kept a close eye on the skies at a local park in Bismarck. The Audubon was the host of this event and spectators enjoyed a 1.65-mile trail of nothing but nature and birds spreading their wings. Blue Jays, Robins, Waxwings, Geese, and even chickadees have been spotted in the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Montana voters to decide on ‘born alive’ abortion bill

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters of the referendum say the proposed Born-Alive Infant Protection […]
MONTANA STATE
KX News

ND weekly COVID cases total 1,043, virtually unchanged from last week

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota are virtually unchanged from the previous week according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday. For the week of September 16-22, new cases totaled 1,043, up 2 cases from the week before. A total of 268,307 COVID-19 cases […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KX News

South Dakota investigation weighs Noem’s use of state plane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom? The Republican governor […]
PIERRE, SD
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy