Sacramento, CA

FOX40

What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Best haunted houses in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Haunted houses are a great way to get into the Halloween spirit no matter where you live. Here is a list of haunted houses in the Sacramento area: Heartstoppers Haunted House Heartstoppers Haunted House, located at 2300 Mine Shaft Lane in Rancho Cordova, opens on Sept. 30 and will be open on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

California gas prices skyrocketing again

Gas prices in Southern California are soaring once again. Residents in the Golden State are now paying more than $2 above the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. The national average stands at $3.73 per gallon, while that number rises to $5.80 in California. Prices are even higher if […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

California Drought: What will it take to escape drought?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A rare September storm brought wetting rains to the region, with the storm bringing much above normal rain totals in September for California. The storm was not nearly enough to quell drought conditions in the state. California finds itself in a third year of drought and desperately in need of a soaking winter. A rare third year straight of La Nina could make this difficult.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 24-25

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a renaissance faire, a farm-to-fork festival, or maybe even a paranormal circus sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has warmed back up just a bit, with temperatures in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hells Angels pay tribute to leader of outlaw motorcycle gang Sonny Barger

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — There was a constant roar of engines as members of an outlaw motorcycle gang made their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway. Thousands turned out on two wheels Saturday for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, as law enforcement kept a close eye on the event due to concerns about violence.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Newsom OKs name change for SF law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

