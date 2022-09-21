ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie Pass, WA

I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass to be diverted for repaving

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 5 days ago

HYAK – The Washington State Department of Transportation issued a release stating that a section of Interstate 90, 10 miles east of Snoqualmie Pass will be diverted for repaving on Sept. 27.

The release states DOT maintenance crews need to repave the asphalt directly under the Cabin Creek interchange on Interstate 90 at exit 63. For the safety of crews, because the section is so narrow, both lanes of westbound I-90 at exit 63 will be diverted over the off- and on-ramps.

The diversion will start at 3 a.m. on Sept. 27 and work is scheduled to be complete before 1 p.m.

Travelers will need to plan for added travel time but cross-bridge traffic will be prohibited to improve traffic flow from I-90. Loads over 12 feet will also be prohibited. The speed limit will be reduced and enforced by Washington State Patrol who will be onsite during the work.

Comments / 0

