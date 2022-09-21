GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is finally upon us! Many of us are looking for outdoor activities to avoid the spread of COVID-19. It’s also great to just get outside, enjoy some nature and get some amazing donuts, pumpkins and cider. We’ve come up with a list of West Michigan cider mills/orchards/pumpkin patches for you and your family or friends to enjoy.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO