Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Hispanic Center works to ease election access
People in the Hispanic community have a number of barriers when it comes to voting, but there's a nonprofit in West Michigan that's working to overcome some of them. (Sept 26, 2022)
WOOD
Hurricane Ian Heading To Florida
Tropical Storm Ian will strengthen and become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher). The storm is expected to continue to move northwest through the Caribbean, then over western Cuba. Ian will then move north and make landfall next Thursday. probably in northwest Florida. This will be a significant storm with the potential to produce significant wind damage, storm surge and heavy rainfall. Here’s the latest forecast path of the storm:
WOOD
Big 4 Guide to West Michigan pumpkin patches & cider mills
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is finally upon us! Many of us are looking for outdoor activities to avoid the spread of COVID-19. It’s also great to just get outside, enjoy some nature and get some amazing donuts, pumpkins and cider. We’ve come up with a list of West Michigan cider mills/orchards/pumpkin patches for you and your family or friends to enjoy.
WOOD
Deputies look for answers in shooting near GVSU that injured 4
All the victims who were shot at an apartment complex in Allendale Township are believed to be released from the hospital, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. (Sept. 25, 2022)
Comments / 0