ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

Hurricane Ian Heading To Florida

Tropical Storm Ian will strengthen and become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher). The storm is expected to continue to move northwest through the Caribbean, then over western Cuba. Ian will then move north and make landfall next Thursday. probably in northwest Florida. This will be a significant storm with the potential to produce significant wind damage, storm surge and heavy rainfall. Here’s the latest forecast path of the storm:
FLORIDA STATE
WOOD

Big 4 Guide to West Michigan pumpkin patches & cider mills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is finally upon us! Many of us are looking for outdoor activities to avoid the spread of COVID-19. It’s also great to just get outside, enjoy some nature and get some amazing donuts, pumpkins and cider. We’ve come up with a list of West Michigan cider mills/orchards/pumpkin patches for you and your family or friends to enjoy.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy