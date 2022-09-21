One killed in collision north of Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — One person was killed and another was seriously injured when two vehicles collided Monday in the 6700 block of Randolph Road NE at the Port of Moses Lake, according to a statement from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 12:30 p.m., Juan Garcia, 27, of Moses Lake, was turning onto Randolph Road from the parking lot of Grant County Animal Outreach in his 1998 Dodge Durango when he was hit by a 2001 Kenworth commercial truck towing a trailer and traveling north on Randolph Road driven by Jeffrey Mask, 47, of Kennewick, according to the GCSO statement.

Garcia’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side, and both vehicles crossed the southbound lane of Randolph Road and came to a rest in a vacant field, the post said.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, while passenger Arianna Pimentel, 23, of Moses Lake, was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where she is reportedly in stable condition, according to the statement.

Mask was not injured in the accident, according to the GCSO.