After delay, Lower Cascade River fall fishing season opener set

MILL CREEK — Fishing will open Saturday on the lower Cascade River in Skagit County, according to a press release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The opening affects angling from the mouth of the Cascade upstream to the bridge on Rockport-Cascade Road. The rules for the fishery are the same as those in the 2022/23 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet, except that no bait is allowed.

Fishing will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays only. Night closure and anti-snagging rules are in effect. Coho daily limit during this time is four fish with a minimum size of 12 inches, the release said. Anglers must release all other salmon.

Sundays through Tuesdays are closed to all sport fishing to prevent gear conflicts with tribal fisheries, the release added.

For more information, call the WDFW Mill Creek Regional Office at 425-775-1311.