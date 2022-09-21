Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's First Loss of Season to Cincinnati
Read what Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in the post game press conference following the Hoosiers' 45-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video.
Look: Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Rocks Bearcats' Uniform
The guard visited this weekend along with four-star forward Arrinten Page.
thedailyhoosier.com
Junior guard Trey Galloway has returned to full live action as IU basketball opens practice
Indiana appears to be a healthy team as the Hoosiers open practice for the 2022-23 season this week. The lone player who is known to have had a major offseason procedure was Trey Galloway, and right on schedule with the opening of practice, he is unlimited and back to live action. Even that timing was a bit conservative just to make sure the junior guard didn’t push his repaired groin unnecessarily.
UC Basketball Assistant Coach Promoted to Associate Head Coach
The recruiting wizard is elevating UC's standing across the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Bearcats remain unranked in latest AP Top 25 poll
CINCINNATI — For a fourth-straight week, the University of Cincinnati remains unranked in the Associated Press' Top 25 football poll. After receiving 52 votes last week, the Bearcats received 60 this week, the second-most of any non-ranked team, behind only Kansas (125). The Bearcats defeated Indiana by 21 points...
Look: UC Students Using Cutouts of Top Recruits at Indiana Game
The full court press is on for some top basketball players in the 2023 class.
Report: UC Defensive Lineman Returning From Injury
CINCINNATI — Kick-off against Indiana is quickly approaching, and we have an injury update for the Bearcats. According to The Athletic's Justin Williams, defensive lineman Dominique Perry is returning from injury this week. Perry missed the opening three games due to an undisclosed ailment. ...
High school football scores for Week 6
Friday Frenzy crews are in Northern Kentucky for Covington Catholic at Cooper, the Game of the Week, but that doesn't mean our crews aren't all over the Tri-State.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
miamivalleytoday.com
Friday Night Football Roundup
SIDNEY — The Troy football team picked up its third win in a row Friday night, getting past Sidney 25-7 in MVL action. Troy improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVL, while Sidney dropped to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the MVL. Troy will host Tippecanoe Friday.
wvxu.org
A special ingredient helps this Cincinnati road suck in pollution
Cincinnati is beginning to see the pollution-reducing effects of a common mineral that has long been used in Europe, Asia and Central America. On a single stretch of Montgomery Road between Cypress Way and Coleridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge, the city of Cincinnati has invested (with the help of an OKI grant) in a titanium dioxide coating designed to suck in car emissions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
middletownathletics.com
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
With both Farris and Scheyer holding roles of prominence in Northern Kentucky, their paths had crossed over the years. But neither man knew how close they really were.
Five NKY public high schools among 43 from across state named College Success Award recipients
Five Northern Kentucky schools are among 43 Kentucky public high schools name recipients of the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati
We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
wvxu.org
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
WCPO
Crumbl Cookies opens first Warren County location in Mason
MASON, Ohio — In the mood for something sweet? Crumbl Cookies, a popular franchise with locations in Oakley and West Chester, is celebrating another Tri-State store. Jason and Heather Little hosted a grand opening Friday for their Mason Crumbl location, the first Crumbl Cookies in Warren County. Customers can enjoy prizes and giveaways while buying from Crumbl's weekly selections.
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
Comments / 0