KIMT
Mason City PD: Possible burglary suspect beaten with stick, hospitalized
MASON CITY, Iowa - What began as a burglary call ended with a man being beaten with a stick before he was taken to the hospital. Police were called to N. Monroe Ave. at 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a report that a house was burglarized when a man wearing a mask came into the house with a baseball bat.
KAAL-TV
Person found dead on train tracks in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – A person was found dead after being hit by a train over the weekend. According to the Rochester Police Department, dispatch received a report Saturday, at 11:30 p.m., of a train hitting a pedestrian who was lying on the tracks near Broadway Ave N and Civic Center Dr. NE.
KAAL-TV
RPD looking to hire more dispatchers amid staffing crisis
Between the pandemic and retirements, staffing has been tough for many law enforcement agencies. The Rochester Police Department has not only been short officers, but also dispatchers. RPD is getting back to hiring most of its needed dispatchers, but every person counts when answering these sometimes life or death calls.
Rochester Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian-Train Collision
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Very little information has been released, but Rochester Police say a pedestrian was apparently struck and killed by a train near downtown Rochester Saturday night. A statement issued Sunday evening indicates a law enforcement dispatcher received a report of a train striking a pedestrian on...
Red Wing Man Sentenced For Teenager’s Overdose Death
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for his involvement in the death of a Lake City teenager. 22-year-old Micah Marrison received the 81-month prison term on Friday after he admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a third-degree drug charge involving the sale of narcotics. He was accused of selling counterfeit Percoset pills containing fentanyl to a 16-year-old girl who died from a drug overdose on September 6 last year.
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 24, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Daniel Joseph Avila, 52, of Faribault, for 1st-Degree Drug Possession of 100 Kilos or More of Marijuana. Summer Ann Peltier, 23, no address provided, for 1st-Degree Drug Possession of 25 Grams or more of Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine. Joshua Lee Fearing, 39,...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man in Critical Condition at Mayo One After Car vs Motorcycle Crash
(KWNO)- On September 24th at approximately 12:30 p.m. Winona Police Department reported to a crash scene at Bruski Dr. and Menard Rd. Upon arrival officers discovered that Timothy Chiglo, 65, was driving his car in the back of Target, attempting to get to Fleet Farm via the private entrance. Chiglo struck Lavern Feuling, 57 of Winona, Minn., while Feuling was driving his Motorcycle.
KAAL-TV
Three arrested Thursday, 23 lbs cocaine and meth recovered from Rochester hotel, 34.5 more from Cannon Falls man’s car
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested three individuals in a Thursday, Sept. 22 drug investigation. According to court documents, officers executed a search warrant on Elliot Wilkens of Cannon Falls at 126 20th Street SE, Rochester. According to court documents, when officers pulled him over, they searched 24-year-old...
Frost Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
The Best Cheese in the U.S. is Still Just A Short Drive From Rochester
After winning a prestigious national award in 2019, this cheese is still the reigning champion here in 2022, and you can find it not too far away from Rochester. I'll confess right now that I'm a big-time cheese-lover. I'm guessing it's because I was born and raised in Wisconsin-- America's Dairyland, mind you-- but I LOVE me some cheese. Doesn't matter what kind, I love it-- and the more the better.
KIMT
Minnesota Attorney General's Office says joint efforts led to largest pandemic fraud bust
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is detailing how joint partnerships helped lead to the nation's largest pandemic fraud bust. Earlier this week federal charges were brought against nearly 50 defendants in a $250 million non-profit fraud scheme. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the department was helping...
Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Seized from Rochester Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-Law enforcement seized pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in a raid at a hotel in Rochester. 29-year-old Coby McKinley and 41-year-old Venus Melendez are each facing four felony first-degree drug possession charges as a result of a search warrant executed Thursday. The criminal complaint says authorities seized 17 pounds of cocaine and 6 pounds of meth from a hotel in northwest Rochester, amounts that indicate an intent to sell.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa
GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty. James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
ktoe.com
Woman Dies In Waseca House Fire
(Waseca, MN) — A person’s dead after a house fire in southern Minnesota. The fire broke out at a home in Waseca Wednesday evening. Police say firefighters rescued an adult woman from inside the house but she died at the scene. Her cause of death hasn’t been determined and her identity hasn’t been released.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Felony Domestic Assault Charges
(KWNO)- Winona Police responded to a domestic violence call on September 25th at 8:56 p.m. on the 700 block of E 9th street. Police arrested Christopher Marcum, 34 of Winona, on two counts of domestic assault with one being assault by strangulation, which is a felony. Authorities say that Marcum...
KAAL-TV
The Reading Center of MN to establish new program thanks to $10K grant
(ABC 6 News) – The Reading Center / Dyslexia Institute of Minnesota (TRC) is establishing a new reading program with support of a $10,000 grant from The Rotary Club of Rochester Community Foundation. The new reading program is in partnership with Jeremiah Program (JP) of Rochester. In October, TRC...
KEYC
Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing
The City of Mankato held their annual community investment plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Mankato Youth Place has purchased a building from the city of Mankato and hopes to move in by fall of 2024. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mankato West was one of at least...
KIMT
Mower County duo enter different pleas to drug charges
AUSTIN, Minn. - Two people accused of dealing methamphetamine in Mower County have now entered different pleas. Brittany Nichole Brown, 35 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. Shane Thomas Rose, 45 of Brownsdale, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sale of drugs, second-degree drug possession, and fourth-degree DWI.
KIMT
Motorcyclist thrown from bike following 2-vehicle crash in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A motorcyclist was injured Saturday after he collided with a vehicle. The man, a 43-year-old, was westbound on 20th St. near 40th Ave. when a vehicle in front of him was making a left turn and they collided. The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle and...
