Rochester, NY

On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
Brockport CSD 2022 Athletic Wall of Honor inductees

Five new names were recently added to Brockport Central School District’s Athletic Wall of Honor. The following 2022 inductees were honored: Gabrielle Boley Mills, athlete, Class of 2005; Michael Ferris, athlete/coach, Class of 1996; Paul Fortner, athlete/coach, Class of 1970; Jack Mahan, athlete, Class of 1965; and Mary Karen Wheat, athlete/coach, Class of 1998.
Oak Hill hosts golf clinic for people with autism

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Golisano Autism Center teamed up with Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday to host a special golf clinic for people with autism. The clinic offered an introduction to new skills from professionals at Oak Hill. It was all started by an intern at the country club, whose brother has autism.
Churchville-Chili HS announces newest members of Athletic Hall of Fame

Churchville-Chili High School will welcome four alumni to its Athletic Hall of Fame this year. The formal induction ceremony will be held on December 9, 2022. The 2022 inductees, honored for their accomplishments and contributions to the Saints’ athletics program are:. •Kevin Collier – Class of 2006. Kevin Collier,...
More than a thousand cyclocross racers worldwide competed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Over one thousand cyclocross racers from all over the world were in Rochester on Sunday. They were here for the second annual US Cyclocross series which was held at Genesee Valley Park. The sport originated in Europe in the late 1800’s, and combined road cycling with mountain biking.
Avenue Blackbox Theatre secures $190,000 to support its operations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Avenue Blackbox Theatre has just received $190,000 thanks to a combination of grants and community support. The small, black-owned theatre on Joseph Avenue opened in 2018. A part of Blackbox Theatre’s mission is to uplift the community on and around Joseph Avenue. “Arts and creativity...
Rochester teen pleads guilty to shooting in Amherst

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old from Rochester pleaded guilty on Friday to a shooting in the town of Amherst involving a local teenager. The 18-year-old admitted to shooting a 17-year-old with a rifle, paralyzing him. It happened back in July 2021. He is not being identified by the Erie...
RIT holds its annual Electric Car Show on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Electric car lovers met today at RIT for the annual electric car show. It was hosted by greater Rochester clean cities and New York state electric auto association in celebration of national drive electric week. Many of the EV’s available on the market were there for...
MAG hosts its 22nd annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Memorial Art Gallery held its 22nd annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sunday. The event was free and open to the public. This year’s theme was “How Great Our Tomorrow Can Be,” it featured Hispanic food, art, and a youth talent show. “We...
Cheapest holiday flights from local airports

NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
