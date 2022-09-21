Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Vote for Touchdown 10 Game of the Week (Week 5)
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Each week, News10NBC will let YOU, the fans, decide on our ‘Touchdown 10’ Game of the Week!. Make sure to cast your vote below on our official Twitter page.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport CSD 2022 Athletic Wall of Honor inductees
Five new names were recently added to Brockport Central School District’s Athletic Wall of Honor. The following 2022 inductees were honored: Gabrielle Boley Mills, athlete, Class of 2005; Michael Ferris, athlete/coach, Class of 1996; Paul Fortner, athlete/coach, Class of 1970; Jack Mahan, athlete, Class of 1965; and Mary Karen Wheat, athlete/coach, Class of 1998.
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds of runners participate in the Rochester Half Marathon on Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of runners braved the morning rain during this year’s Rochester Half Marathon and 5K. This was the second year back since the start of the pandemic. More than 1,400 people were expected to participate in the race. Some of our own were even out...
WHEC TV-10
Oak Hill hosts golf clinic for people with autism
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Golisano Autism Center teamed up with Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday to host a special golf clinic for people with autism. The clinic offered an introduction to new skills from professionals at Oak Hill. It was all started by an intern at the country club, whose brother has autism.
Football Frenzy: HF-L, Penn Yan/Dundee dominate battles of unbeatens
Cougars, Scottish Mustangs assert themselves on Saturday afternoon
Football Frenzy: McQuaid wins thriller, East snaps Canandaigua’s run
Knights outlast Panthers, Eagles dethrone Braves
NY Lottery winning tickets sold in Rochester, Binghamton
Winners are able to cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.
westsidenewsny.com
Churchville-Chili HS announces newest members of Athletic Hall of Fame
Churchville-Chili High School will welcome four alumni to its Athletic Hall of Fame this year. The formal induction ceremony will be held on December 9, 2022. The 2022 inductees, honored for their accomplishments and contributions to the Saints’ athletics program are:. •Kevin Collier – Class of 2006. Kevin Collier,...
WHEC TV-10
More than a thousand cyclocross racers worldwide competed in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Over one thousand cyclocross racers from all over the world were in Rochester on Sunday. They were here for the second annual US Cyclocross series which was held at Genesee Valley Park. The sport originated in Europe in the late 1800’s, and combined road cycling with mountain biking.
WHEC TV-10
Avenue Blackbox Theatre secures $190,000 to support its operations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Avenue Blackbox Theatre has just received $190,000 thanks to a combination of grants and community support. The small, black-owned theatre on Joseph Avenue opened in 2018. A part of Blackbox Theatre’s mission is to uplift the community on and around Joseph Avenue. “Arts and creativity...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester teen pleads guilty to shooting in Amherst
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old from Rochester pleaded guilty on Friday to a shooting in the town of Amherst involving a local teenager. The 18-year-old admitted to shooting a 17-year-old with a rifle, paralyzing him. It happened back in July 2021. He is not being identified by the Erie...
WHEC TV-10
RIT holds its annual Electric Car Show on Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Electric car lovers met today at RIT for the annual electric car show. It was hosted by greater Rochester clean cities and New York state electric auto association in celebration of national drive electric week. Many of the EV’s available on the market were there for...
WHEC TV-10
MAG hosts its 22nd annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Memorial Art Gallery held its 22nd annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sunday. The event was free and open to the public. This year’s theme was “How Great Our Tomorrow Can Be,” it featured Hispanic food, art, and a youth talent show. “We...
Rochester Rundown: Murder in Greece, Whole Foods clears a hurdle, Bills ticket prices soar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
13 WHAM
Woman who was 'obviously the victim of a murder' found in alleyway in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police were called to Pearce Street for the report of a woman found dead in an alley around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say they arrived, they found a deceased woman in the alley who had 'obviously been a victim of murder'. She has not...
These lottery numbers win most frequently
Some people use certain numbers they feel are lucky, hoping their cherished numbers will bring a big win.
Jefferson Ave. murder victim identified as retired Rochester Police Officer
Rochester police is unsure of the timeline connected to the shooting. It remains unclear whether Booker was shot prior to, or after the car crash.
WHEC TV-10
Cultural Festival held at International Plaza on Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – People of all backgrounds gathered today to celebrate Latin and Caribbean culture. It was held at the International Plaza. There was live music and food. They also had more than 20 vendors and a live painting demonstration.
Cheapest holiday flights from local airports
NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
