BBC
Adam Clapham death: Fourth person charged with murder
A fourth person has been charged with murder following the death of a man in South Yorkshire. Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street, Rotherham, at about 10:50 BST on Monday. Police said a 29-year-old man had been charged with his murder and was due to appear later...
BBC
Khayri McLean: Two boys charged with murder over Huddersfield school stabbing
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murder of Khayri McLean, who was stabbed outside a school in Huddersfield, police say. Khayri, 15, was attacked outside North Huddersfield Trust School and died in hospital on Wednesday, according to West Yorkshire Police. The two teenagers charged with...
BBC
Storrington glider crash: Pilot dies after crashing in field
A pilot has died after his glider crashed in a field in Sussex. The aircraft crashed near Hurston Lane in Storrington shortly before 11:00 BST on Saturday. The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the glider, died at the scene, Sussex Police said. A coroner has been informed. Emergency...
BBC
Ovingdean fall leaves boy, 10, critically injured
A 10-year-old boy is critically ill after police said he "fell from a height" on the East Sussex coast. Sussex Police said the boy, who was visiting the area, fell at Ovingdean at about 17:00 BST on Saturday. He was found to have suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Boy, 9, Drowns While Taking A Shower: Police
The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
BBC
Cattle rustlers kill at least 11 people during ambush in Kenya
At least 11 people have been killed by cattle rustlers during an ambush in northern Kenya, police said. Eight officers, two civilians and a local chief are said to be among the victims of the violence in Turkana County on Saturday. Members of the National Police Service were pursuing bandits...
BBC
Flint: Arrest as missing girl, 12, found in Birmingham
A man has been arrested after a missing 12-year-old girl from north Wales was found in Birmingham. North Wales Police were alerted on Friday afternoon and an "intensive investigation" launched alongside West Midlands Police. Officers said the girl was traced about 100 miles away from her home in Flint, in...
BBC
Arrest after woman dies in Somerset suspected hit-and-run
An arrest has been made following the death of a woman in her 70s, who was injured in a suspected hit-and-run. She was found with life-threatening injuries in Dukes Mead, off the A38 Taunton Road, in Bridgwater, Somerset, at 16:00 BST on Friday. She was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in...
BBC
Chris Davidson: Former pro-surfer dies after punch outside Australian pub
Former Australian surfing star Chris Davidson has died after being punched outside a pub north of Sydney. The 45-year-old was hit in the face and fell, striking his head on the pavement, police said. He was treated at the scene but died in hospital a short time later. A man,...
BBC
Addenbrooke's crash: Fuel tanker driver admits causing cyclist's death
A fuel tanker driver has admitted killing a cyclist in a crash just outside the hospital where she worked. Anna Garratt-Quinton, 22, whose family called her a "truly special individual", died near Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on 7 October. At Peterborough Magistrates' Court, Richard Hardcastle, 28, of Westall Close, Hertford,...
BBC
Shaun Hegarty: Police action contributed to double murder, coroner says
Police action or lack of action contributed to the deaths of a man and woman in east Belfast in December 2013, a coroner has ruled. The inquest heard that Shaun Hegarty should not have been released from police custody days before murdering Caron Smyth and Finbar McGrillen. The two friends...
BBC
Car passenger killed and two hurt in Aberdeen crash
A 19-year-old car passenger has died in a crash in Aberdeen. He was travelling with two other men in an Audi RS3 which crashed on the B9077 road at 00:40 on Sunday. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old driver and another passenger, aged 22, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.
BBC
Attempted murder arrest after police cars rammed by tractor
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three police cars were rammed by a tractor in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone. Police investigating a report of a drink driver attended an address in Tattenabuddagh Lane just after midnight on Saturday. A man then tried to evade police in...
BBC
Bristol: Man dies and 90 evacuated in serious flats fire
A man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Bristol. Emergency services were called shortly after 02:15 BST to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road. Avon and Somerset Police confirmed one man died in the incident and eight other people were in hospital, with ninety residents evacuated.
BBC
Woman died after being knocked over by a dog
A woman died after being knocked over by a dog, an inquest has heard. Lynne Elaine Moffatt, 72, from Mold, Flintshire, was out walking her own dog when she was knocked over by another dog. She struck her head, and while she remained conscious, she could not remember the...
BBC
Sutton Heath: Soldier, 20, died in non-operational incident says MOD
A young soldier died during a "non-operational incident", the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed. Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July. It was previously reported he collapsed during hot weather at the regiment's Rock Barracks two...
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: PC 'frightened' when she struck retired footballer with baton
A police officer charged with assaulting retired footballer Dalian Atkinson shortly before he died told a jury she was "very, very frightened" when she struck him with a baton. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith said she hit the 48-year-old "to try to restrain him" in Shropshire in August 2016. Prosecutors allege...
BBC
Father and daughter take part in swim in memory of mother
An 11-year-old girl and her father have taken part in an open water swim in memory of her mother. Keen swimmer Helen Dury, 43, from Bristol, died in February after a brain tumour. She had been booked to take part in the 6km (3.7 mile) Exmoor Open Water Swim, external...
BBC
Carlisle pedestrian killed in crash named
A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Cumbria has been named by police. The collision happened just before 03:50 BST on Friday in Denton Street, Carlisle. Ryan Thompson, 21, of Stanhope Road, Carlisle, died at the scene, police said. Cumbria Police is appealing for anyone who...
