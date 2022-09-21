Read full article on original website
3 police officers to face trial in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three former police officers charged with killing a young girl when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game will face trial on manslaughter charges, a suburban Philadelphia judge ruled Monday. Prosecutors contend the Sharon Hill...
2 boys, ages 13 and 14, shot in Nicetown neighborhood
Two teenage boys, ages 13 and 14, were shot and injured in the Nicetown section of North Philadelphia early Monday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. near Hunting Park Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.
2-year-old shot inside home in North Philadelphia: police
A 2-year-old boy is recovering after police say he was shot in the back inside a North Philadelphia home Saturday night. According to NBC10, officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 2200 block of 20th Street just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Pa. college graduate was shot dead on sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’
A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD CASE
(Hockessin, DE 19707) On March 23, 2022, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Pierson’s Ridge – Pierson’s Ridge community in reference to a home improvement fraud. A 62-year-old male victim reported that he paid Alexander Woods of Dreamscape Design-Build several large payments to complete multiple landscaping projects. The victim stated that several of the projects were started without being completed and materials were purchased without ever being delivered.
1975 cold murder case suspect held for trial in central Pa.
Charges filed in the cold murder case of Lindy Sue Biechler in 1975 have been held for trial based on non-traditional DNA evidence a judge determined is sufficient for prosecution. David Sinopoli, 68, of the 300 block of Faulkner Drive, will face criminal homicide charges in Lancaster County Court for...
Philly crime happening at Disney World? That’s what police mapping data showed
When the Philadelphia Police Department tracks crime, the location of each incident is mapped using coordinates. For example, a shooting that occurred on a certain city block is entered into a database to help analyze where shootings are happening. Since 2015, thousands of locations that were originally reported by a...
Suspect accused of robbing dispatcher in front of Philadelphia police headquarters arrested
Police say 40-year-old Lonnie Watlington attacked the 25-year-old dispatcher and dragged her 10-15 feet before taking her bag
Pa. driver indicted in crash that killed N.J. corrections officer
A grand jury has indicted a Pennsylvania motorist on charges that he was intoxicated and driving with a suspended license when he crashed into a disabled car on a New Jersey highway last year, killing an off-duty corrections officer. Trevor M. Annunziata, 28, of Lansdale, Montgomery County, was driving a...
2-year-old shot twice in North Philly home
A 2-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot twice in the back in North Philadelphia Saturday night. Police are investigating, but no arrests have been made yet.
1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
At least 2 people dead after overnight Philly shootings
Two people are dead and two others are injured after separate overnight shootings across Philadelphia, including one on South Street following a fight.
NBC Philadelphia
For Years, Philly Police Dumped Crime Data at Disney World
Shineka Crawford will never forget the day her 18-year-old son Shaquille Barbour was killed. She was at a family gathering in North Philadelphia last summer, when she learned a gunman shot Shaquille more than a dozen times. Crawford found him bleeding in the street. “I can’t get that picture out...
Price scanner thrown at pharmacist over $10 prescription
Williamsport, Pa. — An irate customer threw a price scanner at a woman causing a cut on her lip, Williamsport Police said. The Philadelphia woman swore and carried on as she argued with an employee over a $10 prescription on the evening of Sept. 7. Tiaura Sanya Robinson removed the price scanner and threw it at a pharmacist before leaving the Rite Aid near Fifth Street with the unpaid prescription, police said. ...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Wanted For Assaults On Women On SEPTA
Riding a train for a single woman can be a bit intimidating. Especially when accosted by a male who tries to take advantage of them. Philadelphia and SEPTA police are looking for the male in the below video. They say he is behind the assaults that happened about 15 minutes apart, during overnight hours on the Broad Street Subway.
fox29.com
Man killed in nighttime double shooting in Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is injured after police say they were shot Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 26-year-old...
firststateupdate.com
Officials: Former Employee Indicted In June Armored Car Carjacking, Robbery
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced today that a federal grand jury returned an indictment last week charging a Philadelphia man with robbing an armored security truck at gunpoint. According to the court documents, on June 10, 2022, Tayion Spencer, 31, robbed an armored truck...
fox29.com
Boy, 16, shot by older brother during argument in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he was shot several times by his own brother during an argument Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of North 22nd Street just after 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
fox29.com
Temple graduate shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Philadelphia
Everett Beauregard, a Temple University graduate with plans to start his MBA in the winter, was fatally shot in the neck while running from an attempted robbery in Philadelphia. Beauregard, 23, is survived by his mother, father, sister and extended family members throughout Pennsylvania and New England.
Former Philadelphia police officer found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in fatal shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia police officer has been found guilty on charges relating to a 2017 fatal shooting. A jury found Eric Ruch guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the murder of Dennis Plowden. The verdict was delivered Wednesday afternoon. The shooting took place after Plowden was involved in a car crash in East Germantown, following a brief police chase. Officers believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.Plowden was not armed when he was shot.Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police. Investigators say Ruch shot him, the bullet...
