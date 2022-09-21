ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. college graduate was shot dead on sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’

A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD CASE

(Hockessin, DE 19707) On March 23, 2022, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Pierson’s Ridge – Pierson’s Ridge community in reference to a home improvement fraud. A 62-year-old male victim reported that he paid Alexander Woods of Dreamscape Design-Build several large payments to complete multiple landscaping projects. The victim stated that several of the projects were started without being completed and materials were purchased without ever being delivered.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
NBC Philadelphia

For Years, Philly Police Dumped Crime Data at Disney World

Shineka Crawford will never forget the day her 18-year-old son Shaquille Barbour was killed. She was at a family gathering in North Philadelphia last summer, when she learned a gunman shot Shaquille more than a dozen times. Crawford found him bleeding in the street. “I can’t get that picture out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Price scanner thrown at pharmacist over $10 prescription

Williamsport, Pa. — An irate customer threw a price scanner at a woman causing a cut on her lip, Williamsport Police said. The Philadelphia woman swore and carried on as she argued with an employee over a $10 prescription on the evening of Sept. 7. Tiaura Sanya Robinson removed the price scanner and threw it at a pharmacist before leaving the Rite Aid near Fifth Street with the unpaid prescription, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Wanted For Assaults On Women On SEPTA

Riding a train for a single woman can be a bit intimidating. Especially when accosted by a male who tries to take advantage of them. Philadelphia and SEPTA police are looking for the male in the below video. They say he is behind the assaults that happened about 15 minutes apart, during overnight hours on the Broad Street Subway.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man killed in nighttime double shooting in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is injured after police say they were shot Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 26-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Former Philadelphia police officer found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in fatal shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia police officer has been found guilty on charges relating to a 2017 fatal shooting. A jury found Eric Ruch guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the murder of Dennis Plowden. The verdict was delivered Wednesday afternoon. The shooting took place after Plowden was involved in a car crash in East Germantown, following a brief police chase. Officers believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.Plowden was not armed when he was shot.Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police. Investigators say Ruch shot him, the bullet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

