Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Season 2 Announced by Webtoon and DC
The second season of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures is on the way. The Eisner Award-nominated digital comic marked the first collaboration between DC and Webtoon when it launched in September 2021, and offers a more lighthearted look at the popular Batman franchise. Batman: Wayne Family Adventures comes from writer CRC Payne and lead artist StarBite and earned a 2022 Eisner Award nomination in the "Best Webcomic" category. Season 2 of the hit series is right around the corner with a September 28th release date, with new episodes scheduled to roll out every Wednesday exclusively on Webtoon.
Black Adam Battles the Justice Society in New TV Spot
"There's no one on this planet that can stop me," asserts Teth Adam (Dwayne Johnson) in a new look at DC's Black Adam. That includes the superheroes of the Justice Society: leader Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), new recruits Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and the otherworldly sorcerer clairvoyant Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). "The kind of justice you dish out can darken your soul," warns hero Hawkman, who didn't get the message: the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Watch the new teaser below (via @DCFilmNewsMedia on Twitter).
The Winchesters Series Premiere Synopsis Released by The CW
The CW has released the official synopsis for the series pilot of the network's upcoming Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters. The series will debut on Tuesday, October 11th at 8/7c and will star Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly as John and Mary Winchester with the series set to dive into their origin story as narrated by their adult son, Supernatural's Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). "Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world," the series' official description reads. The episode synopsis expands on this with new plot details, and you can check it out for yourself below.
House of the Dragon Introduced New Bastards That Will Change Westeros Forever
The long-awaited time jump on House of the Dragon brought some new characters into the mix. Episode six of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, "The Princess and the Queen," saw the story leap 10 years into the future. While many of the core characters remained the same, the jump in time allowed several young characters to join the action. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent have children that are getting older, and they will play a very important role in the show moving forward.
Smile Releases One Freaky Final Trailer
The horror movie Smile has released its final trailer before it hits theaters this week. This latest trailer for Smile comes with the added boast of having some sterling critical reviews – including one from ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, who called the film "Deliciously Creepy" in his review. Smile stars Sosie Bacon (Narcos: Mexico, Mare of Easttown), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Kyle Gallner (Scream 2022), Caitlin Stasey (APB, Bridge and Tunnel), Robin Weigert (American Horror Story, Deadwood), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), and Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar) and is the debut of writer/director Parker Finn. You can get the official synopsis, below:
House of the Dragon Confirms a Major Fan Theory Is True
On Sunday, HBO aired the sixth episode of its Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. Titled "The Princess and the Queen," the episode jumped ahead in Westeros history by a decade, starting with the birth of Rhaenyra Targaryen's third child. Following the previous episode's eventful wedding, Rhaenyra is married to Laenor Velaryon. However, there is some question about whether Laenor is the father of Rhaneyra's children. While King Viserys seems unable or unwilling to doubt his daughter's virtue, plenty of others, including those who read George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, believe that Rhaenyra's sons may be illegitimate.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Episode 5 Trailer: Watch
Rick and Morty has been making its way through Season 6 of the series for the past month, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect next with the first trailer for Episode 5 of the season! With the sixth season launching into a new status quo in which Rick has been forced to spend more time with the Smith Family because he can no longer easily hop across dimensions after the events of the fifth season, the series has been highlighting new aspects of each of the family members. Not only that, but Rick's dynamic with each of them has changed too.
New The Winchesters Trailer Teases a Supernatural Connection
After becoming a mainstay on The CW for over a decade, the world of Supernatural is headed back to television next month with The Winchesters. The prequel series dives into the origin story of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), the parents of Supernatural's beloved monster-hunting brothers. A new trailer released for The Winchesters leans into that connection in a fun way, while also showcasing a look at the return of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), who will be narrating the series. Set in the 1970's, The Winchesters chronicles how John and Mary met, fell in love and fought monsters together while in search for their missing fathers. The series also stars Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez.
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
Watch The Walking Dead Final Season Premiere Opening Minutes
The end of The Walking Dead begins at the beginning. "I've heard a lot of stories about when the world fell. There were more dead than the living, and it started to look like the world would go cold," narrates 11-year-old Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) in the opening minutes of "Lockdown," the October 2 final midseason premiere. "It felt like it was almost there. Almost. Some people survived by connecting with each other. Making found families. Others gave into the darkness. That was a long time ago. And it's now. Will it be tomorrow?"
The Watcher Trailer: Netflix Brings Internet Urban Legend to Life With Naomi Watts
Netflix has released the first trailer for The Watcher, the latest spooky offering from American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. The trailer, which was released as part of Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday, gives fans their best look yet at the limited series which is based on the internet urban legend of "The Watcher". The series stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Mia Farrow. It's set to premiere on Thursday, October 13. You can check the trailer for the series out for yourself below.
True Detective Reveals Five Cast Members for Season 4
HBO has been hard at work on the upcoming fourth season of their hit series True Detective, and as with each season, there is a very different cast. Jodie Foster is set to lead the new season opposite Kali Reis with Issa Lopez on board as Executive Producer. True Detective: Night Country looks to up the ante with its female heavy cast, which is a much needed change of space for a series like this one. Not much has happened since the casting of Foster and Reis, but now there seems to be a little bit of movement. According to Variety, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anne Lambe have all been cast in the fourth season of the series.
Werewolf By Night Director Reveals Brad Bird's Role
Werewolf by Night marks the first project of this scale for director Michael Giacchino, a Halloween Special from Marvel Studios which clocks in with a runtime of just under an hour. Giacchino has worked with Marvel Studios in the past, delivering musical scores for such titles as Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Before any Marvel work, Giacchino had contributed to the super hero world with the music of The Incredibles. Now, as a director, Giacchino found an opportunity to get input from The Incredibles director Brad Bird for his Werewolf by Night special.
Werewolf by Night Director Addresses Blade, Moon Knight Cameo Possibilities
Werewolf by Night is being praised in the first reactions from members of the press who saw early screeners of the Marvel Studios special coming just in time for Halloween. One of the common compliments, including those in Phase Zero's full reaction to Werewolf by Night, is how Werewolf by Night tells a self-contained story which does not rely on other characters, cameos, or ties to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe to tell a compelling story. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Werewolf by Night director Michael Giacchino opened up about how heavily they considered having other Marvel characters cameo in Marvel's first Special Presentation.
Photos: Young Rock Season 3 Will Recreate an Iconic Steve Austin Moment
NBC's Young Rock series is currently filming its third season, which will include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's days in the WWE as he rose to become one of the top stars of the Attitude Era. The casting for the series has indicated which WWE wrestlers will be depicted, which includes the return of Luke Hawx as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin from Season 2. Hawx took to Twitter on Monday to confirm one of the episodes will feature the iconic "Austin 3:16" promo from the 1996 King of the Ring pay-per-view. You can see the side-by-side photo of the show's recreation below.
Netflix Reveals First Look at Bridgerton Spinoff
Netflix's global fan event, Tudum, is currently taking place and folks are expecting the streamer to drop some big news about their biggest shows and movies. One highly-anticipated new series is the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff that's set to focus on young Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel on Bridgerton. Rosheuvel is expected to appear in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story alongside Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) will be playing Young Queen Charlotte. The show wrapped filming earlier this month, and Tudum just revealed a first look at Amarteifio in the role as well as a clip from the show.
The Walking Dead Final Season: Guide to the Last Episodes
There are only eight episodes left of The Walking Dead, AMC's zombie drama ending after 11 seasons. The network broke the eleventh and final season into three parts for a total of 24 episodes: Part 1 (August 2021), Part 2 (February 2022), and Part 3 (October 2022). Beginning Sunday, October 2, The Walking Dead Season 11 returns with the start of the eight-part series conclusion that stars Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBride as Carol, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. (Read ComicBook's review of the first two of the final eight episodes.)
The Walking Dead Showrunner Teases Walker Variants
Walkers. Lurkers. Roamers. The zombies of The Walking Dead have a new name as another breed emerges: "Variants." "I've heard stories of walkers that can climb walls and open doors," says Aaron (Ross Marquand) in the trailer for the final episodes. "I was never sure if they were just stories." The rumors are true. These mutated walkers — which date back to the first season of The Walking Dead — are among the first encountered by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Morgan Jones (Lennie James). And in the last eight episodes (premiering October 2 on AMC and AMC+), these walker variants live again.
House of the Dragon: Blood Is Spilled in Episode 7 Preview Trailer
Believe it or not, there are only four episodes left in the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel series has been airing for six weeks now, and the latest episode saw the story leap 10 years into the future. That time jump has kicked the intensity of the series up a notch as the fight for the future of the Iron Throne draws even closer.
