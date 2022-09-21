The CW has released the official synopsis for the series pilot of the network's upcoming Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters. The series will debut on Tuesday, October 11th at 8/7c and will star Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly as John and Mary Winchester with the series set to dive into their origin story as narrated by their adult son, Supernatural's Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). "Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world," the series' official description reads. The episode synopsis expands on this with new plot details, and you can check it out for yourself below.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO