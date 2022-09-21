ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Full speech: Zelensky tells UN Ukraine is ready for ‘true, honest and fair peace’

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Volodymyr Zelensky has outlined his "formula" for "true, honest and fair peace" in a video address to world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Ukrainian president demanded punishment for what he described as Russia's "mass murder" in his country, and said that such punishment, along with restoration of Ukraine's security, could bring about a resolution.

Mr Zelensky also criticised countries that have adopted neutral positions on the war, saying such neutrality is "not in our formula."

Watch the full speech here.

