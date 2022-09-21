ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Renovated bridge to Paterson’s Great Falls unveiled

By Andrew Ramos
 4 days ago

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday.

As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to the Great Falls.

“This is just one of many steps we are taking to beautify Paterson, to improve the area next to our national treasure,” Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

The Great Falls National Historic Park gets about 300,000 visitors every year. The bridge — which received a new deck, sidewalks, railings and lighting in the rehabilitation project — will ensure easy and direct access.

New Jersey Jackals baseball team moving to new home in Paterson

“Whether you are in a vehicle or whether you are walking through this national park, this bridge is a beautiful testament to the county’s commitment to the city of Paterson,” said Darren Boch, superintendent at Great Falls National Park.

Projects on both sides of the river, including the reconstruction of the iconic Hinchliffe Stadium and a state-of-the-art visitor center, are part of what officials say will become catalysts for Paterson’s revitalization.

Just last week officials broke ground for a new Riverwalk at the historic park. The 2.5-acre stretch will run along the Passaic River to the West Broadway Bridge, bringing much-needed green space to an area where several factories once stood.

Comments / 5

Laura lee
4d ago

get rid of the crime Mr mayor so we can visit. I grew up in Paterson 60 years ago when we didn't have to lock our doors and we could walk the streets without the fear of being shot. The police used to walk the beat. there was earned respect back then. This is a waste of taxpayers money. Put the money into affordable housing, help the single moms, set up after-school activities for the kids. there is so much you could do. by the way we need Billy Premph to unseat Congressman Pascrell.

Reply
3
 

