Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Task force releases official recommendations for potential emergency homeless shelter locations
Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you an update on the Anchorage Assembly's search for facilities to house the homeless, a federal disaster declaration for the Western Alaska storm and relief programs available to those affected which open today, as well as eligibility for land compensation for Vietnam-era Alaska Native veterans.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage secures its place in top 5 wettest years on record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine was a welcoming trend for the weekend across much of Southcentral Alaska. This comes following what has seemingly been nonstop rain for the region since the middle of July. While September has been considerably drier than August, the recent rains this month have helped propel this year to the current fifth wettest on record.
Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime
The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will provide more than $246 million in grants to Native American and Alaska Native communities for improvements in law enforcement and justice. The well-received announcement was made in Anchorage on Wednesday at the start of the federal government’s annual tribal consultation conference on violence against women. Allison Randall, […] The post Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Dunleavy gets federal disaster declaration approved by feds for Western Alaska storm-hit communities
President Joe Biden approved Alaska Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s request for a federal disaster declaration to support Western Alaska’s recovery from the impact of Typhoon Merbok, which struck a large swath of the coast on Sept. 17 and 18. The announcement was made Friday, two days after Dunleavy made the request to the federal government. All members of the Alaska congressional delegation signed a letter of support for the declaration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden declares major disaster in Alaska after severe storm
President Biden declared a major disaster in Alaska on Friday, ordering federal assistance to add to state, local and tribal recovery efforts after a strong storm, flooding and landslides hit the state over the past week. The severe weather and natural disasters occurred from Sept. 15 to 20, causing damage...
Repair work begins in some Alaska towns slammed by storm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — There’s been significant damage to some roads and homes in parts of western Alaska following last weekend’s devastating coastal storm, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Wednesday after touring some communities along the state’s the vast coastline. “For the most part, people are recovering...
kinyradio.com
Public can weigh in on how Alaska should use millions of opioid settlement money
(Alaska Beacon) - The Alaska public has a chance through the end of September to weigh in on how the state should spend its share of a landmark settlement over pharmaceutical companies’ role in the nation’s opioid epidemic. The total amount coming to state and local governments in...
Firefighter dies while working on North Idaho fire
Salmon, ID. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died while working on the Moose Fire in North Idaho. The Forest Service identified the firefighter as Gerardo Rincon. He protected public lands for over 28 years. The Honor Guard, the Forest Service, and first responders joined in honoring his life by escorting Rincon home to Independence, Oregon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor stresses need to rebuild Western Alaska communities affected by storm before winter arrives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy toured towns and villages in Western Alaska that were hit hardest by the historic fall storm last weekend and said the state is rushing to rebuild and resupply communities before the cold of winter hits. The governor held a news conference Thursday to...
alaskapublic.org
Should Alaska hold a Constitutional Convention? Both sides of the question make their case | Alaska Insight
Once each decade, Alaskans are asked to vote on a constitutional convention. It’s been voted down numerous times, but this year, frustration over the permanent fund divide, the right to privacy, and how judges are selected are some of the issues that proponents of a convention want to be addressed.
Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska
A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Native veterans who served during the Vietnam era may be eligible for free land
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Bureau of Land Management is trying to contact more than 600 Native veterans or their family members who are eligible for the Alaska Native Veteran Program of 2019, according to program manager Candy Grimes. The program allows eligible vets, or their heirs, who served sometime...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly's winter shelter plan includes sprinkling beds throughout the city
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
kinyradio.com
Alaska National Weather Service wraps up summer report, gives upcoming forecast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska National Weather Service detailed a summer weather report and said what Juneau can expect this first week of fall. Nathan Compton, a meteorologist with the Alaska National Weather Service, said what Juneau can expect starting Sunday. "We're looking at an atmospheric event coming in Sunday...
Inventory of storm: All airports opened, ports operational, three homes destroyed, 19 homes with major damage
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and a disaster response team returned from a four-day survey of numerous towns and villages in Western Alaska, where he has deployed over 120 personnel from the National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia Alaska to assist with materials for immediate emergency temporary residential repair and storm debris cleanup, including clearing public areas and assisting private residences. The 120 are in addition to specialists from the State of Alaska departments.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska ranked highest in 2020 for women murdered by men
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday kicked off the start of the 17th Annual Government-to-Government Tribal Consultation on Violence Against Women. Officials said the day was filled with speakers discussing what steps are needed towards action. This was the first conference held since 2019 and featured record-breaking attendance, with 600 people represented by 60 tribal leaders.
KITV.com
New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions
HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
akbizmag.com
$35M in Federal Grants for Alaska Native Education
Kei Naltseen Haa Sgóoni is a language immersion preschool designed to increase academic performance of Alaska Native students. Federal grants totaling $35.3 million pay for twenty-eight programs statewide to support Alaska Native students and teach Native languages and culture. The US Department of Education awarded the three-year grants through the Alaska Native Education program, recognizing the unique educational needs of Alaska Native children and adults.
U.S. House candidates suggest smaller role for federal funding in Alaska
Three of the four candidates running to represent Alaska in the U.S. House said on Thursday that they oppose a recent national federal infrastructure law and are concerned about the amount of federal spending in Alaska. The statements from Libertarian Chris Bye, Republican Sarah Palin and Republican Nick Begich III are a significant shift from […] The post U.S. House candidates suggest smaller role for federal funding in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Comments / 0