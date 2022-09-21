ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

Task force releases official recommendations for potential emergency homeless shelter locations

Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you an update on the Anchorage Assembly's search for facilities to house the homeless, a federal disaster declaration for the Western Alaska storm and relief programs available to those affected which open today, as well as eligibility for land compensation for Vietnam-era Alaska Native veterans.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage secures its place in top 5 wettest years on record

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine was a welcoming trend for the weekend across much of Southcentral Alaska. This comes following what has seemingly been nonstop rain for the region since the middle of July. While September has been considerably drier than August, the recent rains this month have helped propel this year to the current fifth wettest on record.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Daily Montanan

Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime

The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will provide more than $246 million in grants to Native American and Alaska Native communities for improvements in law enforcement and justice. The well-received announcement was made in Anchorage on Wednesday at the start of the federal government’s annual tribal consultation conference on violence against women. Allison Randall, […] The post Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Dunleavy gets federal disaster declaration approved by feds for Western Alaska storm-hit communities

President Joe Biden approved Alaska Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s request for a federal disaster declaration to support Western Alaska’s recovery from the impact of Typhoon Merbok, which struck a large swath of the coast on Sept. 17 and 18. The announcement was made Friday, two days after Dunleavy made the request to the federal government. All members of the Alaska congressional delegation signed a letter of support for the declaration.
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

Biden declares major disaster in Alaska after severe storm

President Biden declared a major disaster in Alaska on Friday, ordering federal assistance to add to state, local and tribal recovery efforts after a strong storm, flooding and landslides hit the state over the past week. The severe weather and natural disasters occurred from Sept. 15 to 20, causing damage...
ALASKA STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighter dies while working on North Idaho fire

Salmon, ID. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died while working on the Moose Fire in North Idaho. The Forest Service identified the firefighter as Gerardo Rincon. He protected public lands for over 28 years. The Honor Guard, the Forest Service, and first responders joined in honoring his life by escorting Rincon home to Independence, Oregon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Emergency#Merbok#Joint Task Force#Alaska Naval Militia#The State Defense Force
Outdoor Life

Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska

A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Inventory of storm: All airports opened, ports operational, three homes destroyed, 19 homes with major damage

Gov. Mike Dunleavy and a disaster response team returned from a four-day survey of numerous towns and villages in Western Alaska, where he has deployed over 120 personnel from the National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia Alaska to assist with materials for immediate emergency temporary residential repair and storm debris cleanup, including clearing public areas and assisting private residences. The 120 are in addition to specialists from the State of Alaska departments.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays

Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska ranked highest in 2020 for women murdered by men

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday kicked off the start of the 17th Annual Government-to-Government Tribal Consultation on Violence Against Women. Officials said the day was filled with speakers discussing what steps are needed towards action. This was the first conference held since 2019 and featured record-breaking attendance, with 600 people represented by 60 tribal leaders.
ALASKA STATE
KITV.com

New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions

HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
HAWAII STATE
akbizmag.com

$35M in Federal Grants for Alaska Native Education

Kei Naltseen Haa Sgóoni is a language immersion preschool designed to increase academic performance of Alaska Native students. Federal grants totaling $35.3 million pay for twenty-eight programs statewide to support Alaska Native students and teach Native languages and culture. The US Department of Education awarded the three-year grants through the Alaska Native Education program, recognizing the unique educational needs of Alaska Native children and adults.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

U.S. House candidates suggest smaller role for federal funding in Alaska

Three of the four candidates running to represent Alaska in the U.S. House said on Thursday that they oppose a recent national federal infrastructure law and are concerned about the amount of federal spending in Alaska. The statements from Libertarian Chris Bye, Republican Sarah Palin and Republican Nick Begich III are a significant shift from […] The post U.S. House candidates suggest smaller role for federal funding in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE

