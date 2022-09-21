ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC asks for patience to assess Puerto Rico’s and Dominican Republic’s Fiona needs

By James Ford
 5 days ago

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — The City of New York is about to send another team of emergency responders to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, now that a first emergency team is on the ground.

The two groups are tasked with assessing needs in communities on the island, to help the city determine how it can help. Some of the people involved in the city’s response asked for patience on Wednesday, saying that being able to deliver as much assistance, as efficiently as possible, may take a bit of time.

Resources to help Puerto Rico amid Hurricane Fiona destruction

Among the more than 600,000 people in New York who have loved ones in Puerto Rico, many report a sense of urgency and frustration over getting their family members’ and friends’ needs met as quickly as possible on the island.

“They ain’t got no water , no light,” said Chas Lee Morebucks, a Brooklyn resident with family members on the island. “They need money, funds, real support,” she said.

She was one of a variety of people who spoke with PIX11 News on The Avenue of Puerto Rico, also known as Graham Avenue, on the Williamsburg-Bushwick line, in Brooklyn. In the historically Puerto Rican neighborhood, most people are talking about the post-storm needs that their loved ones in the Caribbean have expressed to them.

Manuel Santiago said that he’s been in contact with close family members since Fiona struck last Sunday.

“I have my daughter and my father and my mother there,” he said.

He added that because a wide array of responding agencies are headed to the island, coordination is going to be vital in providing targeted assistance.

“If we are together,” he said, “we can help more people.”

Messages like that appeared to be top of mind when Mayor Eric Adams, the Office of Emergency Management commissioner, and dozens of other officials and community leaders made a joint appearance in the command center at OEM’s headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

They said that the city had sent a team of three city workers to Puerto Rico on Tuesday, who will be joined by about a dozen more on Thursday. OEM Commissioner Zachary Iscol said that the second team is comprised of specialists from a list of city agencies.

“Folks from Parks, DOB, DOT, DDC and others who can provide technical assistance,” Iscol said, “as we do assessments to see what the needs are.”

It was a lot of initials that actually represent specialists from the departments of buildings, transportation, design and construction, and other needs.

Still, city leaders, including Mayor Eric Adams, said they’re not yet ready to say what specific needs they hope to meet, or how much needs to be spent to meet them.

“A lot of the funding for these types of things comes through FEMA,” Mayor Adams said at the OEM news conference. “We need to get on the ground right away to identify what we’re… dealing with.”

Rafael Salamanca, the city councilmember who represents the country’s largest Puerto Rican community, in the South Bronx, said after the news conference that he felt the city was taking the right approach to connect people in Puerto Rico with their needs in the wake of the storm.

“We have family and friends who’ve been telling us what’s actually been happening on the ground,” Salamanca told PIX11 News, in an interview.

“Even though we know they’re in need at the moment,” he continued, “it’s important that we assess what the needs are, so we can address it the right way.”

The Dominican Republic has also been devastated by Fiona. Two people are reported dead, and a million people there are without power.

The consul general of the Dominican Republic, Eligio Jáquez, was also at the emergency management news conference. He said that the city is also working with his country, as it assesses its needs after the storm.

Little Italy’s San Gennaro festival wraps up for 2022

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (PIX11) – More than a million people attended the San Gennaro festival in Manhattan’s Little Italy this year, a strong bounce back from previous pandemic years. Crowds turned out in pre-pandemic levels to experience authentic Italian food and culture. At the oldest restaurant in Little Italy, the 150-year-old Ferrara’s, the fifth-generation owner […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Tunnel to Towers event honors lives lost on and after 9/11

NEW YORK (PIX11) — About 35,000 runners are expected to participate in the 20th Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk Sunday in New York City. The event kicks off in Red Hook, Brooklyn at 9:30 a.m. and retraces the steps of late FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller. On 9/11, Siller ran through Brooklyn Battery Tunnel […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Latino couple living American Dream with nail ‘saloon’

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The co-founders of a Brooklyn nail salon came to the United States as children from El Salvador and Colombia. Growing up, they lived in the same building. Now, years later, the husband-and-wife team created Lili and Cata, a go-to spot for unique manicures and pedicures in Greenpoint. PIX11’s Arrianee LeBeau tells […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
BRONX, NY
