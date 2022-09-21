Read full article on original website
North Dakota tax revenues at record highs
(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s tax revenues are sitting at an all-time high as lawmakers eye tax relief and measures to address inflation for the upcoming legislative session. The state has collected $456 million in taxes and fees during the current biennium thus far, which was 22% more...
Report: A "rough road" ahead for Hawaii's economy
(The Center Square) - Economists at the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization say they are more pessimistic about the state's economic future. Inflation, an almost certain recession in 2023 and global conditions are impacting Hawaii, researchers said in a report released Friday. Covid-19 is no longer seen as a...
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
Panel: Funding pensions with sound investments more important than ESG investing trend
(The Center Square) – As Illinois continues to struggle to fund the state’s pension system, turmoil has now erupted around the country over the trend of investing in environmental, social and governance, or ESG companies. ESG funds claim to invest only in companies that do good things for...
Minnesota has fourth-lowest job resignation rate
(The Center Square) – Amid the “Great Resignation,” Minnesota has recently experienced lower job resignation rates compared with the rest of the country, WalletHub reports. Minnesota had the fourth-lowest resignation rate in the latest month (2.5%) and the eighth-lowest resignation rate this past year (2.44%), the report...
Newsom targets oil industry, Fox, Wall St. Journal on national stage
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom took aim at the oil industry and certain media companies in a fiery speech in New York Wednesday, highlighting California's climate initiatives and efforts to battle extreme heat and wildfires on the national stage. Speaking from Climate Week NYC, Newsom slammed the...
Maryland governor wants better deal within the Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – Maryland’s governor has penned a letter to the White House asking for President Joe Biden to address the Inflation Reduction Act and its provisions. Gov. Larry Hogan, whose time in office is coming to a close as he is term limited, wants the White House to address “protectionist provisions” within the act that he feels imposes trade barriers, drives up prices, and threatens more affordable access to electric vehicles, while not reverting to trade policies that were in place under President Donald Trump.
Referendum proponents challenging oil well bill could collect signatures this month
(The Center Square) – Proponents of a referendum aiming to stop a new California law establishing distance minimums between new oil wells and certain areas could begin collecting signatures at the end of this month. A proposed referendum was filed just days after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill...
Pennsylvania's gambling industry continues to grow on strong sports betting
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania sports gambling revenues jumped by 27% in August compared to July and are expected to climb through the fall. The gaming industry in Pennsylvania continues to grow with the expansion of online and sports betting. Figures from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board show revenues...
Dispute: Would student loan forgiveness help Washingtonians?
(The Center Square) – Nearly 700,000 student loan borrowers in Washington are eligible for loan forgiveness, but experts are divided on if the president's plan is beneficial to all Washingtonians. President Joe Biden announced his administration’s plan to give student loan borrowers across the U.S. up to $20,000 in...
Analyst warns Illinois law could bring higher property tax rates thanks to record inflation
(The Center Square) – For the first time in 30 years, an analyst warns local governments in Illinois can raise their property taxes to cover losses due to inflation. Local governments can seek a maximum 5% increase. In 1991, Illinois instituted a property tax cap that limits governments' ability...
Mississippi nears $6M in revenue off medical marijuana licenses, fees
(The Center Square) – With the medical marijuana program still in its infancy in Mississippi, the state is already raking in revenue. Through Monday, the state has culled nearly $6 million in license and one-time application fees from dispensaries, cultivators, transportation companies, processors, and testing operations in the state, according to information posted on the state’s Department of Health website.
California extends sunset on property tax exclusion for active solar energy systems
(The Center Square) – A new California law extends the sunset on an existing property tax exclusion for newly constructed active solar energy systems by two years, a measure that Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged has a “direct impact” on property tax revenues for local governments. Over the...
Petitions put Arizona’s universal school choice law on hold for potential ballot challenge
(The Center Square) – Unions, Democrats, and volunteers combined thousands of signatures Friday afternoon, hoping it will be enough to get a veto amendment on Arizona’s 2024 ballot that stops the nation’s most expansive school choice program. Save Our Schools Arizona submitted 141,714 signatures to the Secretary...
Nearly 9% of Utah residents will benefit from student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) - Nearly 9% of Utah residents will receive student loan forgiveness under a plan introduced by President Joe Biden. Biden announced he would forgive $10,000 in student debt to people who make less than $125,000 or couples who make less than $250,000 in 2020 or 2021. Borrowers who received a Pell Grant would be forgiven $20,000.
Georgia's $130M plan for electric vehicle charging stations receives federal approval
(The Center Square) — The Federal Highway Administration has signed off on Georgia’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, opening the door to millions in federal taxpayer dollars for the state. With this approval, the Georgia Department of Transportation can start planning how the state will spend roughly $130...
Inslee OK with nuclear replacing lower Snake River dams' hydro power
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee would be fine with his state replacing the power currently generated by four lower Snake River dams with new small nuclear reactors, according to his office. "The governor has been consistent that all zero-emission options are on the table," including nuclear,...
Income tax cut, agriculture tax credits advance in Missouri Senate
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate moved closer to passing bills for an income tax cut and agricultural tax credits on Tuesday, mirroring Republican Gov. Mike Parson's call for both when he requested a special session. Senate Bills 3 and 5, sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, and...
Think tank: Hawaii's road usage charge for EVs could have twists and turns
(The Center Square) - A proposal that would implement a road usage charge in Hawaii may not take a smooth path, according to the Tax Foundation of Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Transportation recommends a gradual shift to an RUC, according to a report released by the department in August. A majority of drivers that participated in the report said they supported replacing the gas tax with the RUC as soon as possible. The state has set a goal of a zero-transmission in the transportation sector by 2045, eliminating fossil fuel taxes.
New York pledges $5.5M to install cameras on subway trains
(The Center Square) – For those riding a New York City subway, “Big Brother" is going to be watching. And Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul wants it known. Hochul and Metropolitan Transit Authority Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber announced Tuesday that the state will spend $5.5 million to install cameras on all subway trains.
