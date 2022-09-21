ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

North Dakota tax revenues at record highs

(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s tax revenues are sitting at an all-time high as lawmakers eye tax relief and measures to address inflation for the upcoming legislative session. The state has collected $456 million in taxes and fees during the current biennium thus far, which was 22% more...
INCOME TAX
The Center Square

Report: A "rough road" ahead for Hawaii's economy

(The Center Square) - Economists at the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization say they are more pessimistic about the state's economic future. Inflation, an almost certain recession in 2023 and global conditions are impacting Hawaii, researchers said in a report released Friday. Covid-19 is no longer seen as a...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The Center Square

Minnesota has fourth-lowest job resignation rate

(The Center Square) – Amid the “Great Resignation,” Minnesota has recently experienced lower job resignation rates compared with the rest of the country, WalletHub reports. Minnesota had the fourth-lowest resignation rate in the latest month (2.5%) and the eighth-lowest resignation rate this past year (2.44%), the report...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Maryland governor wants better deal within the Inflation Reduction Act

(The Center Square) – Maryland’s governor has penned a letter to the White House asking for President Joe Biden to address the Inflation Reduction Act and its provisions. Gov. Larry Hogan, whose time in office is coming to a close as he is term limited, wants the White House to address “protectionist provisions” within the act that he feels imposes trade barriers, drives up prices, and threatens more affordable access to electric vehicles, while not reverting to trade policies that were in place under President Donald Trump.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Supermarket#Business As Usual#Food Drink
The Center Square

Mississippi nears $6M in revenue off medical marijuana licenses, fees

(The Center Square) – With the medical marijuana program still in its infancy in Mississippi, the state is already raking in revenue. Through Monday, the state has culled nearly $6 million in license and one-time application fees from dispensaries, cultivators, transportation companies, processors, and testing operations in the state, according to information posted on the state’s Department of Health website.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Center Square

Think tank: Hawaii's road usage charge for EVs could have twists and turns

(The Center Square) - A proposal that would implement a road usage charge in Hawaii may not take a smooth path, according to the Tax Foundation of Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Transportation recommends a gradual shift to an RUC, according to a report released by the department in August. A majority of drivers that participated in the report said they supported replacing the gas tax with the RUC as soon as possible. The state has set a goal of a zero-transmission in the transportation sector by 2045, eliminating fossil fuel taxes.
HAWAII STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy