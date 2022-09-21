Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
2 arrested in connection to carjacking outside barber shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested two men in connection to a carjacking that happened earlier this month. Police say a man was carjacked outside Pollards Barber Parlor on Germantown Parkway on September 14. The man was approached by a man with a gun, who demanded his keys and left...
actionnews5.com
Two juveniles arrested after car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles were arrested after a car theft on Claybrook Street near Bellevue Boulevard. On September 20, 2022, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft. The victim advised the officers that their vehicle was parked outside their residence, and the following day, their 2020...
Two men wanted for burglarizing cars while armed, MPD say
MEMPHIS, TN. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two men for allegedly burglarizing multiple cars. Police responded to a burglary of cars in the 5000 Block of Scottsdale on Sept. 24. MPD said items were stolen from the victim’s cars. One male was armed with a...
actionnews5.com
Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, holding her at knifepoint
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges for the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint, according to Memphis Police Department. An affidavit says Elijah Gravatt is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. On Sept. 22, officers responded to a call from the victim who claimed her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
3 charged with raping, kidnapping woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested three men accused in connection to the rape and kidnapping of a woman at gunpoint. Memphis police officers were called to the scene on College Street on Friday. The victim told police she was picked up on American Way by an unknown man driving...
Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Collierville Police officer was run over by a Corvette at a hotel early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville overnight. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical […]
clayconews.com
Police Officer Gets Run Over While Investigating Shooting in Shelby County, Tennessee
Shelby County, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning, September 24th, 2022, in Collierville. Initial reports indicate that just before...
‘They were following us:’ Woman shot dead with sister, 8-year-old in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police are still searching for the killer of a woman who was shot and killed in front of her little sister and young cousin earlier this year. “My sister, she was getting shot and I didn’t know it until a bullet grazed me,” Jonisha said. The shooting happened at Tchulahoma and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
TBI issues Blue Alert on suspect wanted for injuring officer after hit-and-run
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South law enforcement and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. Keith Houston Jr., 32-year-old, is wanted by Collierville Police Department and TBI for aggravated assault on a police officer. TBI issued a...
actionnews5.com
Man arrested after Collierville officer injured during hit-and-run
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Deputies arrested the man wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. Keith Houston Jr., 32-year-old, was captured by Shelby County Sherriff’s Office on Sept. 24. Houston is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possessing a firearm during commission/attempt to commit a dangerous felony,...
Man shot and killed near businesses in airport area, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man lost his life after gunfire erupted overnight near several businesses, according to Memphis Police. Police said the shooting happened on Directors Row, in an area that contains a church, two beauty salons and a recording studio. When officers arrived at the scene around 12:30...
actionnews5.com
Family shot at by man during road rage incident, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A family of four was shot at by a man on Interstate-40, said police. According to the affidavit, the family was driving westbound on I-40 when a man, later identified as Chance Lewis, cut them off. The two victims told police the incident ended with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The police arrested three men in Southaven after a police chase, police said. On September 22, 2022, at 1:48 p.m., officers, while patrolling, ran the tag number on a black Nissan Maxima on 4145 Neely Rd. at a Marathon Gas station. The tag came back stolen,...
Shoplifters wanted for stealing purses from same Marshalls twice, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man and two women who they said stole purses from Marshalls. Police said the first incident happened at 1697 Germantown Parkway on Aug. 30. MPD said they took 18 purses, valued at $800, from the store. On September...
Man killed in shooting near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting in the Airport Area just after midnight Sunday, Memphis Police said. Officers responded to 3035 Directors Row, a commercial retail strip, at 12:30 a.m. They found one man dead at the scene. Police have no information on a suspect and are investigating.
localmemphis.com
Memphis 'Snkrr Bar' burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once a month, for the past three months, a unique store whose owner aims to serve the community has been consistently burglarized, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD reported that they responded on Tuesday at 2 a.m. to a burglary at the store that...
Nine burglars break into Memphis shoe store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nine men ransacked a Midtown shoe store, according to Memphis Police. Police said the burglars broke into Snkrr Bar on Madison Avenue during the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20, police said. The burglars parked outside the store, leaving a silver Infiniti sedan and two...
actionnews5.com
MPD issued traffic alert on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a traffic alert on I-40 Sunday at 4:30 a.m. MPD opened eastbound lanes of I-40 at Watkins around 8:30 a.m. There was an incident earlier that caused MPD to close all eastbound lanes.
Police: Shots fired at Whitehaven daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center in Whitehaven Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, nobody was hurt. This comes after an earlier shooting at 3915 Dearborn St. about a half a mile from the daycare. Police responded to...
actionnews5.com
Family hopes to clear name of MFD’s person of interest in arson string investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire investigators are searching for 22-year-old Catilena “DC” Collier to question her about a string of fires in South Memphis. Her stepdad tells me although her family hasn’t spoken to her in a year, he wishes she would come home or clear her name.
Comments / 1