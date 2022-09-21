ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, TN

actionnews5.com

2 arrested in connection to carjacking outside barber shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested two men in connection to a carjacking that happened earlier this month. Police say a man was carjacked outside Pollards Barber Parlor on Germantown Parkway on September 14. The man was approached by a man with a gun, who demanded his keys and left...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Two juveniles arrested after car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles were arrested after a car theft on Claybrook Street near Bellevue Boulevard. On September 20, 2022, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft. The victim advised the officers that their vehicle was parked outside their residence, and the following day, their 2020...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, holding her at knifepoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges for the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint, according to Memphis Police Department. An affidavit says Elijah Gravatt is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. On Sept. 22, officers responded to a call from the victim who claimed her...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 charged with raping, kidnapping woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested three men accused in connection to the rape and kidnapping of a woman at gunpoint. Memphis police officers were called to the scene on College Street on Friday. The victim told police she was picked up on American Way by an unknown man driving...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Collierville Police officer was run over by a Corvette at a hotel early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville overnight. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Man arrested after Collierville officer injured during hit-and-run

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Deputies arrested the man wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. Keith Houston Jr., 32-year-old, was captured by Shelby County Sherriff’s Office on Sept. 24. Houston is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possessing a firearm during commission/attempt to commit a dangerous felony,...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Family shot at by man during road rage incident, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A family of four was shot at by a man on Interstate-40, said police. According to the affidavit, the family was driving westbound on I-40 when a man, later identified as Chance Lewis, cut them off. The two victims told police the incident ended with the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Three men arrested after police chase, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The police arrested three men in Southaven after a police chase, police said. On September 22, 2022, at 1:48 p.m., officers, while patrolling, ran the tag number on a black Nissan Maxima on 4145 Neely Rd. at a Marathon Gas station. The tag came back stolen,...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Man killed in shooting near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting in the Airport Area just after midnight Sunday, Memphis Police said. Officers responded to 3035 Directors Row, a commercial retail strip, at 12:30 a.m. They found one man dead at the scene. Police have no information on a suspect and are investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis 'Snkrr Bar' burglarized a third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once a month, for the past three months, a unique store whose owner aims to serve the community has been consistently burglarized, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD reported that they responded on Tuesday at 2 a.m. to a burglary at the store that...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD issued traffic alert on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a traffic alert on I-40 Sunday at 4:30 a.m. MPD opened eastbound lanes of I-40 at Watkins around 8:30 a.m. There was an incident earlier that caused MPD to close all eastbound lanes.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Police: Shots fired at Whitehaven daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center in Whitehaven Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, nobody was hurt. This comes after an earlier shooting at 3915 Dearborn St. about a half a mile from the daycare. Police responded to...
MEMPHIS, TN

