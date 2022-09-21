Released in 1967, The Graduate was all about love, loss, and messy antics. In this quintessential journey into adulthood, everyone has a part to play in telling the story of all the people we meet and fawn over. For 21-year-old Benjamin Braddock, played by Dustin Hoffman, one of the people who got him seeing stars was Elaine Robinson, played by Katharine Ross. For Ross, this is just one part of her bigger acting career.

