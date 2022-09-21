Read full article on original website
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant has taken the classic breakfast food and given it a whole new meaning. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
4 of top 10 US cities with most expensive rent are in California
LOS ANGELES - California is home to many things - beautiful beaches, sunny weather, and apparently some of the most expensive rental units in the country. That's according to Dwellsy's August report, which ranked the top 10 most expensive cities in the U.S. for renters. Four of the 10 cities are in California.
20 Best Restaurants in San Bernardino, CA
From American fare to Mexican cuisine, the restaurants in San Bernardino offer something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, these are the best places to eat in the city. 1. Gazzolo’s Sausage Co Restaurant and Deli. $ | (909) 886-3213 |...
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Pasadena, California
Pasadena is a unique city eleven miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. The region was first inhabited by the Hahanog-na Indian tribe, who lived in villages scattered along the Arroyo Seco and the mountain canyons in what is now South Pasadena. This small mission town is home to world-class educational institutions and museums located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in Pasadena
There's a new Fogo de Chão in Pasadena, and on a recent media visit, I found out there are many ways to fogo without having always to go full-on all-you-can-eat churrasco, although that's what they are known for. Here are some insider tips to make the most of your experience.
The Best Oktoberfest Parties in Los Angeles This Fall
The local's guide to Los Angeles Oktoberfest celebrations this year. Where to go for Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Credit: barncreative /unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfest is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
Ramen King Keisuke Debuts in Monterey Park; SoCal Expansion Planned
The company is planning at least 13 new sites in Southern California
15 Best Restaurants in West Covina, CA
Are you looking for a place to dine out in West Covina, California with the people who mean the most to you? Below you’ll find the top 15 Best Restaurants in West Covina. Off from work and want to grab a quick bite at lunchtime? Panera bread is the perfect place for you. The Panera Bread crew offers you exceptional service throughout the day in a very welcoming atmosphere. Their Chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza is the best serving for your dinner cravings.
I bought a $140,000 mobile home in an LA neighborhood where houses can cost millions. Here are 5 pros and 1 con.
I live in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, where the median home costs over $1 million. Living mobile was a more affordable option with mostly upsides.
Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California
Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu homeless population drops by 66% following large 2021 encampment clearances
While LA County homeless count numbers showed an 11% reduction in the number of unhoused people residing in Santa Monica between January 2020 and February 2022, up the coast in Malibu, the homeless population was reduced by six times that, with an overall 66% reduction in people experiencing homelessness in Malibu in those two years.
Laguna Beach Moves To Take Over County Beaches
Beachgoers in Laguna Beach might soon be able to enjoy a cigarette-free coastline as city officials are trying to secure Orange County-run beaches. Ken Domer, Laguna Beach’s assistant city manager, said the biggest benefit of taking over the beaches is that officials can now enforce the city’s rules along the entire coastline, including rules like no smoking.
Best Burger In Pasadena
The day the earth stood still, was about fifty years ago, that must have been when Pie N' Burger was first opened. This is the quintessential Hamburger Stand in Pasadena. For my memory they tried a few other locations, but the Pasadena stood the test of time. Why? above average grub and some real how you doin... Darling type service. The owner "Mike"started working here as a cook and is a Trojan fan, so we'll go right to manager "Stephanie" (Normas Daughter) sweet lady that runs the place like it was her own. They tell me that Steph drives up to Sierra Madre at least three times a week to Taylor's meats and buys the trimmings for those delicious burgers. , Is it the best burger in Pasadena ? Arguably so says this restaurant adventurer. The burger is oh so juicy, and unlike the other over ten dollar burgers I have fallen in and out of love with up the street on Lake Street his one is consistent!!! The cheese can be upgraded/added for a little a bit more.
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [9-24-2022]
Ready for an L.A. Saturday filled with outdoor art walks, festivals, and activities? Time to grab a good pair of sneakers and get moving. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (September 24) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you enjoy!
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
Portuguese Bend Beach Club home is a rare Pueblo design with an ocean view
The “Flintstone House” behind the Portuguese Bend Beach Club gates is owned by Fred Lee, himself, a stone mason. Lee is the founder, and past Chief Executive Officer of Ramcon Industrial Corporation, in Torrance, which is a general engineering contractor specializing in the petrochemical industry. He’s also an avid fisherman whose favorite trolling expedition is four days out to his “sweet spot,” at Hurricane Bank. When he’s lucky, it’s another four days heading back home, but with a boat brimming with Yellow Fin and Blue Fin Tuna.
Ventura County SuperLotto Plus winner shares plan for $27M jackpot
Silvestre Zarate said he couldn't believe he had the winning ticket. He said a portion of the money will go toward what he needs and the rest will go toward his daughter's education and future.
Gas prices in LA, Orange counties rise for 23rd straight day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 11 cents Sunday to $5.799, its 23rd consecutive increase. The average price has increased 55.3 cents over the past 23 days, including 7.4 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 37 cents more than one week ago, 49.1 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.395 greater than one year ago.
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
