Hampton, VA

13News Now

3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Hampton, VA
Hampton, VA
13News Now

Police in Newport News investigating shooting that happened Sunday afternoon

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A male is fighting for his life after being shot in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, they responded to an emergency call shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road where they found found a male they said they "believe" to be a teenager who had been shot. The spokesperson said the victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Gas leak near Target in Chesapeake causes evacuation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Target in the Edinburgh Shopping Center in Chesapeake had to be evacuated Monday afternoon because of a gas leak. Capt. Steven Bradley with the city's fire department said there were contractors working in the shopping center, and around 12:45 p.m., they hit an underground gas line.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
NewsBreak
13News Now

New life-saving program to launch in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For first responders, the standard practice for treating a trauma patient starts with an IV before getting them to the hospital. "IV fluids don't carry oxygen, so it's a temporary bridge device," said Chief Ed Brazle with Virginia Beach EMS. Brazle said the true benefit...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Sells Off More King William Reservoir Land

NEWPORT NEWS – The City of Newport News continues selling off parcels of what was at one time going to be a reservoir in King William County. On September 13, the city council voted to sell three more parcels for a total of $167,157. The first parcel was 5.784...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

MAKING A MARK: Yorktown couple gives new life to old items

YORKTOWN, Va. — Robert Pegram believes it's better to repair than replace. "If you can restore it, you can keep those memories," he said. He and his wife, Chelsey, own Fibrenew Hampton Roads-Peninsula-- a mobile restoration franchise. "What we do is leather, plastic, and [vinyl] repairs and restorations," Chelsey...
YORKTOWN, VA
13News Now

13News Now

