Storms rolling through area down trees causing thousands to lose power
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Thousands of homes and businesses in Williamsburg, York County and James City County have lost power as a result of trees and limbs being felled by a line of powerful storms that have been rolling through the area - mostly on the Peninsula. According to the...
3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
Turning the Tide | Fish diversity improving in Elizabeth, Lafayette rivers
NORFOLK, Va. — Recent signs of improved fish diversity in the Elizabeth and Lafayette rivers point to slowly improving health of Norfolk's waterways. “What we’ve seen is a huge change in a number of different species, we’re finding more unique fish," said Joe Rieger, the deputy director of restoration for the Elizabeth River Project.
Norfolk's Southside Boys & Girls Club reopens after 'extensive renovation' project
NORFOLK, Va. — The Southside Boys & Girls Club reopened Saturday after a two-year hiatus and it has a brand new space. It's the only location in Norfolk and the facility underwent a big renovation project over the last two years. Greg Shivers, the president and CEO of Southside...
Hampton Public Library site leads to adult toy store
Heather Young was looking for some sun exposure when she took her library card outside to renew some books online. What she got was too hot for the Hampton mom to handle.
Hampton Roads prepares for possible severe weather but 'not expecting a direct hit' from Hurricane Ian
HAMPTON, Va. — City leaders across Hampton Roads are keeping an eye on Hurricane Ian’s forecasted path. As with most storms, the main concerns are high winds, heavy rains, and flooding. Hampton City spokesperson Robin McCormick said city leaders are not expecting a direct hit from Ian, but...
Police in Newport News investigating shooting that happened Sunday afternoon
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A male is fighting for his life after being shot in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, they responded to an emergency call shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road where they found found a male they said they "believe" to be a teenager who had been shot. The spokesperson said the victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
WAVY News 10
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
‘It hurts me’: Scotty Quixx owners shocked by city’s letter
The owners of Scotty Quixx tell 10 On Your Side they were shocked to receive the letter from the city out of the blue. They said they pay their taxes on time and report numbers directly from their payment software.
Rep. Bobby Scott holds gun violence prevention roundtable
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Early intervention and knowing the needs of your community are just some ideas leaders that the cities of Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News had as they discussed crime in Hampton Roads. “Violence is a process, not an event,” said Bobby Kipper, the founder and...
Gas leak near Target in Chesapeake causes evacuation
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Target in the Edinburgh Shopping Center in Chesapeake had to be evacuated Monday afternoon because of a gas leak. Capt. Steven Bradley with the city's fire department said there were contractors working in the shopping center, and around 12:45 p.m., they hit an underground gas line.
New life-saving program to launch in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For first responders, the standard practice for treating a trauma patient starts with an IV before getting them to the hospital. "IV fluids don't carry oxygen, so it's a temporary bridge device," said Chief Ed Brazle with Virginia Beach EMS. Brazle said the true benefit...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Sells Off More King William Reservoir Land
NEWPORT NEWS – The City of Newport News continues selling off parcels of what was at one time going to be a reservoir in King William County. On September 13, the city council voted to sell three more parcels for a total of $167,157. The first parcel was 5.784...
Did you know you can go apple picking right in Virginia Beach?
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jeb Cullipher's family has worked on their Pungo, Virginia Beach farm for three generations — and they were farmers even before that, going all the way back to 1850. But apple picking there is fairly new. "Evercrisp, suncrisp, crimson crisp, ludacrisp, shizuka, ambrosia, Spitzenburg,"...
Mayors across Hampton Roads hold roundtable discussion to fight crime
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — City leaders from all across Hampton Roads sat down at a roundtable to discuss rising crime throughout the area. "We are here to find solutions," said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. "If there were an easy solution, it would have happened decades ago. This is going to take time, but what we are doing here is taking one more step."
MAKING A MARK: Yorktown couple gives new life to old items
YORKTOWN, Va. — Robert Pegram believes it's better to repair than replace. "If you can restore it, you can keep those memories," he said. He and his wife, Chelsey, own Fibrenew Hampton Roads-Peninsula-- a mobile restoration franchise. "What we do is leather, plastic, and [vinyl] repairs and restorations," Chelsey...
Gas leak on Buckroe Ave. in Hampton
An official confirmed a construction crew hit a Virginia Natural Gas line in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue around 8 a.m.
Virginia Beach Neptune Festival sets up for sandsculpting competition
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's Neptune Festival is gearing up for one of its most iconic annual events: sandsculpting!. Throughout the week, the event's Facebook page has shared videos of organizers bringing in piles of sand and pumping water into a giant tent on the Oceanfront. Machines hauled...
17-year-old Komodo dragon at Virginia Aquarium passes away
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium is mourning the loss of one of its long-time Komodo dragons that spent more than 15 years there. The dragon, Sanchez, lived to be 17 years old, the aquarium said in a news release. "He loved resting in the sunlight, overlooking Owls...
