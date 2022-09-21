ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Free and Cheap Things To Do In Orlando & Kissimmee

Vacations can be pricey, but having fun in the Sunshine State doesn’t have to break the bank. Sound too good to be true? Check out this list of fun, fascinating, free and cheap things to do in Orlando and Kissimmee. You are reading: Affordable things to do in orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian

Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now

Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
DELAND, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself

You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Timeline for storm's impact in Central Florida counties

As Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida, the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track when the local area could see potential impacts. As of Monday morning, Ian is a category 1 storm that's currently located in the Caribbean, but is forecast to become a major hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico on its trek toward Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Banksy exhibit coming to Orlando this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — The elusive and sometimes controversial artist Banksy is making a stop in The City Beautiful later this year. Banksyland will make a stop in Olrando on Nov. 11-13 during a 22-city tour that began earlier this year in Portland. The exhibit promises to immerse audiences “in...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Celebrate fall at free vegan festival in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – With fall festivities in full swing, a vegan festival is celebrating the season in downtown Orlando. The Vegan Fall Festival is coming to Persimmon Hollow Brewing this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County residents worried about flooding as Tropical Storm Ian heads toward Florida

Orlando, Fla. - Residents in Orange County are feeling anxious about Ian after the massive flooding they experienced during Hurricane Irma. The Orlovista neighborhood in Orange County had massive flooding from Hurricane Irma back in 2017. As they get prepared for Ian, many are feeling concerned and worried, especially thinking back to when floodwaters were in their homes, and they had to be rescued.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
bungalower

TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. City Hall is considering updating what is and isn’t a nightclub and it could have some very serious...
ORLANDO, FL

