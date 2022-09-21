Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues Path Towards Florida, Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Resort Very Likely To Be Impacted
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Monday, Hurricane Ian seems on path to impact operations at Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort here in Central Florida. The latest track has it making landfall along the panhandle of Florida early Friday morning as a hurricane....
cohaitungchi.com
Free and Cheap Things To Do In Orlando & Kissimmee
Vacations can be pricey, but having fun in the Sunshine State doesn’t have to break the bank. Sound too good to be true? Check out this list of fun, fascinating, free and cheap things to do in Orlando and Kissimmee. You are reading: Affordable things to do in orlando...
WDW News Today
Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian
Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Explore the ‘haunted history’ of the Bradlee-McIntyre House in Longwood this Halloween
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Just in time for Halloween, the Longwood Haunted History Tour is being resurrected for its third consecutive year. Along with being fun for the whole family, the tour also raises funds for the Longwood Historic Society. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to...
orlandoweekly.com
This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now
Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
villages-news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rosen Hotels & Resorts set for major hiring event with on-the-spot job offers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rosen Hotels & Resorts plans to hire people from across Central Florida for a variety of roles for those looking to start a career with Rosen Hotels & Resorts. According to a news release, the company just improved its already-outstanding benefits package with a new enhanced...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself
You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
Orlando set to lose their heads over 'Six' at Dr. Phillips Center next month
This is the most uplifting news we've heard about queens in the past month
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Timeline for storm's impact in Central Florida counties
As Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida, the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track when the local area could see potential impacts. As of Monday morning, Ian is a category 1 storm that's currently located in the Caribbean, but is forecast to become a major hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico on its trek toward Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albany Herald
While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers
For the past two years Jan Gautam has been filling in sporadically as a housekeeper at hotels in Orlando, Florida, run by Interessant Hotels & Resort Management, or IHRMC. When he's not making beds, he's busy running the company. He's the President and CEO of IHRMC — which is based in Orlando, Florida.
Banksy exhibit coming to Orlando this fall
ORLANDO, Fla. — The elusive and sometimes controversial artist Banksy is making a stop in The City Beautiful later this year. Banksyland will make a stop in Olrando on Nov. 11-13 during a 22-city tour that began earlier this year in Portland. The exhibit promises to immerse audiences “in...
click orlando
Celebrate fall at free vegan festival in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – With fall festivities in full swing, a vegan festival is celebrating the season in downtown Orlando. The Vegan Fall Festival is coming to Persimmon Hollow Brewing this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County residents worried about flooding as Tropical Storm Ian heads toward Florida
Orlando, Fla. - Residents in Orange County are feeling anxious about Ian after the massive flooding they experienced during Hurricane Irma. The Orlovista neighborhood in Orange County had massive flooding from Hurricane Irma back in 2017. As they get prepared for Ian, many are feeling concerned and worried, especially thinking back to when floodwaters were in their homes, and they had to be rescued.
bungalower
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. City Hall is considering updating what is and isn’t a nightclub and it could have some very serious...
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
fox35orlando.com
Residents and retailers in Central Florida getting ready for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - With days to go before Tropical Storm Ian could hit Central Florida as a hurricane, people say they're stocking up on supplies. "Getting all the canned food, the water, gotta go get gas, batteries, still gotta get some fans and stuff," said law student Jason Berger. Retail...
Comments / 0