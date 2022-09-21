Read full article on original website
FAMU announces closures ahead of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University has canceled classes at the Tallahassee campus from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30. Campus operations will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday but closed on Thursday and Friday. The Quincy facility and the Viticulture Center will follow the Tallahassee campus schedule.
Tallahassee middle schooler set to compete in Washington D.C. as one of the top STEM students in the nation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Earlier this week we told you about twelve year-old Landon Huber from Tallahassee who is advancing in a stem competition as one of the top student scientists in the country. The young man will be representing his school Christ Classical Academy and Tallahassee as one of...
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
Beautification projects underway near campus
Tallahassee residents should expect to see new renovations and business ventures moving to the Railroad Square Art District and Railroad Crossings area. Two mainstays, Happy Motoring, which lasted five years on South Adams Street, and Railroad Square Craft House, which has been open four years — are closing. Both cited common issues including liquor and labor shortages, lack of foot traffic and the demand it puts on those left to pick up the slack.
FAMU turnover rates impact students
There is always change happening at Florida A&M University, but change doesn’t always have a positive impact on the students, especially when the change is what seems to have become a revolving door of professors, deans and advisors. Year after year professors, advisors, and deans move onto new ventures...
Footman cashes in as a realtor
Kyle Footman, a 25-year-old Tallahassee native and a recent Florida A&M University graduate, is making his mark on the city’s real estate industry. Footman, a public relations major, has always had an entrepreneurial bent. Footman recalls working long days alongside his father in sweltering Tallahassee heat, laying down concrete...
Combat Veterans Association Tallahassee donates $10,000 to Honor Flight Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association presented a check for Honor Flight Tallahassee worth $10,000. The organization is a collection if U.S. combat veterans who ride motorcycles as a hobby to raise money for a good cause. Friday’s donation was the second in as many years going towards Honor Flight and a gesture of kindness that will go a long way for the organization.
Vandrevius Jacobs: a 'human highlight' destined to be a Seminole
Vandrevius Jacobs started his high school football career at Fort Pierce Westwood and he had a nice first two years for the Panthers. After his sophomore year at Westwood, Jacobs decided it was time for a change. Jacobs -- along with his mother and grandmother -- had Vero Beach High...
Our Turn: Favorite Homecoming Events
With FSU Homecoming 2022 kicking off on Monday, September 26, the FSView & Florida Flambeau editors share some of the events they are most anticipating. Isabella Ensign: As a second year, I have only been able to attend one homecoming so far. With that being said -- my favorite homecoming event last year that shaped my view of the FSView, FSU and homecoming events entirely was attending the Groupove concert with a press pass and standing directly in front of the stage to cover the event. That night, in and of itself, created the realization that journalism was (and is) my passion and I would like to spend my life with nights like those.
‘Just be prepared:’ DeSantis urges Floridians to brace for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Governor Ron DeSantis is urging Floridians to finish preparations and have a storm plan in place as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. “This is a really really big hurricane at this point,” the governor said, “Floridians up and down the gulf coast should feel the impact.”
After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support
Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
Lawsuit: Florida A&M students sue state for discrimination
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state’s university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights...
Florida A&M adds to Alabama A&M losing streak
Florida A&M makes a comeback against Alabama A&M in a heated game. The post Florida A&M adds to Alabama A&M losing streak appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FAMU Student Wins Gucci Changemaker Scholarship
Florida A&M University (FAMU) student Jalynn McDuffey is the 2022 recipient of the Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholars Program Scholarship. McDuffey is a sophomore broadcast journalism student from Miami. She said the Gucci Changemaker Scholarship is a dream come true and a program she has been interested...
Local residents preparing for Ian as the storm threatens North Florida and South Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Ian continues to threaten Florida and North Georgia, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Sunday to give an update on the state’s plans moving forward. Governor DeSantis made it known Sunday that keeping residents safe and shelves stocked are his top priorities...
Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus
Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
Cobb making history in Midway
One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
City of Tallahassee
The City of Tallahassee is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Ian. City departments are prepared to respond as needed, and residents are encouraged to prepare as well. The City’s Step-by-Step PREP Guide, available at Talgov.com/PREP, provides a disaster supplies checklist, tips about hardening your home and information about vital City services, such as electric, water and solid waste.
Florida DOC recruiting amid major staffing shortages
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Crowds converging on the Civic Center on Thursday as hundreds of employers, looking to hire, were lined up at FSU’s career fair. As WCTV has reported, many businesses are understaffed and scrambling to fill open positions right now including the Florida Department of Corrections—where staffing is so short they’re asking national guard troops to help out.
Sandbag locations across the Big Bend
The city of Tallahassee and the Leon County government announced Sunday morning that they will provide sandbag locations.
