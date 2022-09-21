ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, KY

WLKY.com

Louisville fertility clinic hosts baby reunion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fertility and Endocrine Associates hosted their annual 'baby reunion' Sunday evening at the German American Club in Louisville. And it's exactly what it sounds like: reuniting staff with former patients so they can catch up and meet the children that were born as a result of their care.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville nonprofits partner to ensure parents and kids don't go without

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two local nonprofits are partnering up to ensure mothers and parents don't go without resources for their kids. 'Change Today, Change Tomorrow' and 'Diversity at the Table' hosted their third community baby shower on South Fifteenth Street. The event happens every other month. Mothers, parents, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Revitalization project hurting New Albany business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Christian Johnson is the owner...
NEW ALBANY, IN
KISS 106

Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!

A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky

As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wtloam.com

Kentucky’s County Unemployment Data Is Released

The Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, released its Aug. 2022 county unemployment data. The unemployment rate fell in 111 counties between Aug. 2021 and Aug. 2022. However, it also rose in six counties and stayed the same in three, according to a release. Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate at 2.6% and Magoffin County recorded the highest at 11.7%. The release said the county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted. This is due to small sample sizes. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for Kentucky was 3.7% for Aug. 2022 and 3.8% nationwide. The state’s seasonally adjusted Aug 2022 unemployment rate can be viewed by clicking or tapping here.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Speed Art Museum is helping those impacted by gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Speed Art Museum is helping those impacted by gun violence in the black community. Sunday the museum held the Promise Community Day. Guests were able to enjoy a resource fair, food trucks, music, yoga and panel discussions. The community day honors and celebrates the museum's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

