WLKY.com
Louisville fertility clinic hosts baby reunion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fertility and Endocrine Associates hosted their annual 'baby reunion' Sunday evening at the German American Club in Louisville. And it's exactly what it sounds like: reuniting staff with former patients so they can catch up and meet the children that were born as a result of their care.
WLKY.com
Hundreds of bikers take to the roads of southern Indiana to beat cancer
Roughly 250 bikers hit the road in southern Indiana to beat cancer. Riders started in Austin and rode 80 miles through the area. It's the 17th year for the event, which is done in honor of Wendy Nasby, a friend of the organizers who died of cancer in 2008. This...
WLKY.com
Louisville Urban League breaks ground on new medical building to serve west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday was a big day in west Louisville as the Louisville Urban League broke ground on a new medical building. The 7,500 square foot medical center will be located on the Louisville Urban League Sports and Learning Campus in the 3000 block of West Market Street.
WLKY.com
Louisville fraternity gives back to the community for a national day of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country, Saturday was a national day of service for the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. The Epsilon Beta Sigma Louisville alumni chapter marked the occasion by spending the morning at Treyton Oak Towers in Old Louisville. The guys collected personal care items including socks, lotions,...
WLKY.com
This Louisville area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19 on SmartAsset's ranking of best suburbs to live...
WLKY.com
Volunteers working together to address need for more affordable housing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare and Habitat for Humanity are working together to build more homes. On Friday, there was a groundbreaking for a new house for homebuyers Fatuma Mohamed and Osman Abdi. They left their home in Somalia 14 years ago to escape war. “We are very excited....
WLKY.com
Louisville nonprofits partner to ensure parents and kids don't go without
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two local nonprofits are partnering up to ensure mothers and parents don't go without resources for their kids. 'Change Today, Change Tomorrow' and 'Diversity at the Table' hosted their third community baby shower on South Fifteenth Street. The event happens every other month. Mothers, parents, and...
WLKY.com
Portion of downtown Louisville streets to be shut down due to sewer line repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers in downtown Louisville will have to take a detour this week thanks to a sewer line break. The Metropolitan Sewer District said they recently discovered some problems with a clay pipe near Third Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. So, starting Monday morning, Third Street will...
Wave 3
Revitalization project hurting New Albany business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Christian Johnson is the owner...
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
wtloam.com
Kentucky’s County Unemployment Data Is Released
The Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, released its Aug. 2022 county unemployment data. The unemployment rate fell in 111 counties between Aug. 2021 and Aug. 2022. However, it also rose in six counties and stayed the same in three, according to a release. Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate at 2.6% and Magoffin County recorded the highest at 11.7%. The release said the county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted. This is due to small sample sizes. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for Kentucky was 3.7% for Aug. 2022 and 3.8% nationwide. The state’s seasonally adjusted Aug 2022 unemployment rate can be viewed by clicking or tapping here.
WLKY.com
St. Matthews dental practice offers free service to those in need for 'Free Dentistry Day'
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — St. Matthews Dental Care opened its doors and offered services free of charge Saturday. Free Dentistry Day is part of a national day dedicated to providing free dental care to the estimated 108 million Americans without dental insurance. During a four-hour period, patients were provided...
KCSO: Former Knox Co. Schools employee arrested as fugitive for charge involving minor in Kentucky
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Knox County Schools employee is facing charges in Tennessee and Kentucky, according to deputies. Zachariah Albaba was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Knox County Sheriff's Office for felony fugitive from justice for a crime involving a minor in Kentucky, according to KCSO.
WLKY.com
Speed Art Museum is helping those impacted by gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Speed Art Museum is helping those impacted by gun violence in the black community. Sunday the museum held the Promise Community Day. Guests were able to enjoy a resource fair, food trucks, music, yoga and panel discussions. The community day honors and celebrates the museum's...
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
wdrb.com
4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
Child dies in off-road vehicle accident in Indiana, officers say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child is dead after a fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday. Indiana Conservation Officers said they responded to an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash on North 600 West just after 5 p.m. Officers said when they arrived they found an ORV on its side.
'Great weather' helped crews reopen Louisville interstate ahead of schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-71 South in Louisville, which has been closed for resurfacing between the Watterson Expressway and the Gene Snyder Freeway, reopened at 5 a.m. on Saturday, two days ahead of schedule. “We are pleased to announce that I-71 will reopen this morning, ahead of schedule,” Matt Bullock,...
Wave 3
ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
