Man convicted in Word of Life Church beatings released from prison
Joseph Irwin, one of several people convicted in the Word of Life Church beatings that left one teen dead in Chadwicks in 2015 was released from prison Monday after serving six of his eight-year sentence. He will be on parole for five years. Joseph along with other church members were...
Garage damaged by fire in Sauquoit
Sauquoit, N.Y.-- a garage in Sauquoit was saved from severe damage in an afternoon fire, all thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor. According to officials, firefighters were called to 9315 Paris Hill Road in Sauquoit just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon for a possible garage fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. According to Sauquoit’s fire chief, the fire was called in by a quick-thinking neighbor who noticed smoke coming from the building and dialed 9-1-1.
7 people displaced following house fire on Pleasant Street in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A house fire in Utica that left seven people homeless over the weekend started on the second floor, according to fire officials. Fire crews were called to 139 Pleasant St. just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. There was heavy smoke and fire visible on...
Fire displaces 7 in Utica
Fire crews were able to put out a fire that started on the second floor of a home on Pleasant Street early Sunday morning. 7 people displaced following house fire on Pleasant Street in Utica.
Family of dog saved in Rome fire thanks firefighters, warns others about off-brand batteries
ROME, NY (WKTV) - A Rome family is thanking neighbors for their quick action in calling 911 when they saw smoke coming from their basement. They are also thanking for crews for saving their dog. Constance Long spoke with NEWSChannel2 about a fire in her basement on Carroll Street last...
Residents from two apartments displaced from fire in Utica
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Residents from two apartments in a building on Pleasant Street in Utica are displaced after fire ripped through the second story and attic of an apartment building. Utica Fire officials tell us there are four apartment units in the building at 139 Pleasant Street. Two of...
Village of Frankfort officials holding public information meeting on comprehensive plan for future
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Village of Frankfort officials are developing a Comprehensive Plan to help them make policy and capital project decisions. As part of the project, a public information meeting will be held Monday evening. The meeting will be held at the Frankfort-Schuyler Central School on Palmer Street from...
First female firefighter with Rome department, to be honored at women's business week
ROME, N.Y. -- Jamie Stasio, the first female firefighter to work with the Rome Fire Department says she was surprised after being presented Friday, with five yellow roses representing a Monday through Friday work week. The roses were a gift from Beth Jones to recognize Stasio's hard work, along with an invitation to be honored during women's business week in October.
Water main break in Clark Mills; church cancels religious classes
A water main break in Clark Mills left some without water along East South Street Monday afternoon. Water service from Clinton to White streets has been out since about 1:20 p.m. The Church of the Annunciation, located on East South Street, has canceled religious education for Monday night due to...
Utica Rescue Mission receives $5,000 donation from Dot Foods
UTICA, N.Y. – Dot Foods, located in Liverpool, donated $5,000 worth of food to the Utica Rescue Mission Monday morning as part of its Neighbor to Neighbor program. Dot also donated the same amount to five other pantries in Central New York. Each organization was able to choose from...
Frankfort hosts 2nd annual Harbor Fest
FRANKFORT, NY – A beautiful day Saturday, for the 2nd annual Frankfort Harbor Fest. Hundreds of people showed up at the Frankfort Marina to get a taste of what Frankfort and the surrounding area has to offer. There were a wide variety of food trucks and vendors available for people to check out. Not to mention live music, a car show, and new this year, vintage snowmobiles.
Falling Leaves Road Race returns for 48th year
UTICA, NY -- The leaves are starting to change color, and the nights are getting a little colder. Signs that summer has come to an end. Another sign? The return of the annual Falling Leaves Road Race. Over 800 local runners lined up at the starting line in front of...
