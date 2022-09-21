Sauquoit, N.Y.-- a garage in Sauquoit was saved from severe damage in an afternoon fire, all thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor. According to officials, firefighters were called to 9315 Paris Hill Road in Sauquoit just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon for a possible garage fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. According to Sauquoit’s fire chief, the fire was called in by a quick-thinking neighbor who noticed smoke coming from the building and dialed 9-1-1.

SAUQUOIT, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO