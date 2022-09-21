Read full article on original website
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Matt Krook sets new Scranton record for strikeouts
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 3-1 at Lehigh Valley IronPigs. SS Tyler Wade 0-2, 3 BB, RBI, 2 SB — day off for Anthony Volpe. Matt Krook 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K (win) — normal starter set new Scranton record for strikeouts in one season with 155.
Pinstripe Alley
How do some players become fan favorites?
Some players were born to be fan favorites. Take Aaron Judge, for example. From the moment his massive frame and penchant for hitting some of the most majestic home runs you will ever see debuted in the Bronx, the talented outfielder has been the face of the franchise and one of the most popular players in the major leagues. It’s a no-brainer that a player as naturally athletic and gifted as he is would become a fan favorite.
Joe Benigno wouldn't re-sign Jacob deGrom if he were Mets GM
“I’ve had it with this guy, go pitch for the Texas Rangers, goodbye,” was how Joe described his disdain for the Mets re-signing deGrom, citing his recent underperformance and the Mets’ slew of free agents.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Red Sox 4: Bats overcome homer-happy Cole
The wait for 61 goes on, but we sure as heck will take the win. The Yankees’ offense recovered from another Gerrit Cole meltdown, grinding out five runs with key contributions from the bottom of the lineup while Jonathan Loáisiga led the bullpen with two innings to secure a narrow 5-4 victory.
Pinstripe Alley
Harrison Bader has generational talent in center field
It’s not too often that I get this excited about watching a Yankee play defense. Don’t get me wrong, it’s been a privilege watching Aaron Judge patrol right field for the last six seasons in pinstripes, but this is another level that not even Judge can rival. Harrison Bader may be the best outfield defender I’ve seen in my two decades of watching Yankees baseball.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/25/22
NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Zack Britton had an ugly return to the mound on Saturday, walking three and being charged with a run, but ultimately this was an appearance about process, not results. His velocity was up compared to his Triple-A rehab outing, and the lefty seemed optimistic he’ll be able to refine his command in time to be a weapon come October.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: How to win a game by hitting just two singles
Every team occasionally wins some games where they get help from the opposition. Sometimes, it’s from an anemic display from the opposing offense. Sometimes, it’ll happen because the other team makes a bunch of errors. On September 14, 1904, the Yankees, then known as the Highlanders, got a...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Domingo Germán vs. Nick Pivetta
This series has been closer than I think we’d all like for a first-place team taking on a last-place team, but after back-to-back 5-4 wins over the Red Sox, the Yankees can lock down a series win in this four-game set today. The Sox have clearly taken these games seriously as they attempt to play postseason spoiler, so expect more of that today.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/24/22
Much was made about how the Red Sox were going to attack Aaron Judge in this series, and while it didn’t materialize in the first game Rich Hill and company did give him some opportunities to play out his at-bats. Judge wasn’t able to get the better of them for once, earning a single in his last at-bat of the night but otherwise staying quiet, but fortunately the rest of the offense was alive and did enough to secure the win. The team is quietly on a roll again, winning five straight and 13 of 19 in September after their truly terrible August — perhaps peaking at just the right time to enter the postseason red-hot again.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Guardians clinch, Mariners suffer epic collapse
There’s not much drama regarding who will make the playoffs in the AL this year, with the six participants in the bracket all but chosen (despite the Mariners’ best efforts). But this time of year still means magic numbers, seedings, and clinchings. We saw one division fall yesterday, and with just a few days left in September, we’re getting a clearer and clearer playoff picture.
Pinstripe Alley
Rivalry Roundup: Astros reach 100 wins, Jays best Rays
The Yankees won their sixth straight game and third straight against Boston, pushing their archrivals to just a game away from getting mathematically eliminated from the postseason. That’s a nice little bonus for them, but the Yankees’ goals are mainly to wrap up the division and get healthy — the rest of the field can fight for the scraps. Speaking of, the Wild Card hunt is still cutthroat, and yesterday had several narrow results that swung in some teams’ favor:
Pinstripe Alley
Domingo Germán’s fascinating 2022 and his potential playoff role
Domingo Germán is one of those players who defies explanation. In one moment, he can look excellent, but in the next, he looks like a position player pitching for the first time. It’s completely maddening, if still entertaining. Since coming back from the injured list, Germán has pitched...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview
The Yankees’ 2022 campaign has been a story with three acts. The first involved an unforeseen juggernaut running roughshod against the rest of the league en route to one of the best starts in MLB history, 52-18 on June 23rd after a dramatic walk-off victory against the hated Astros. A no-hitter at Houston’s hands two days later set the tone for an ugly chapter over the next couple months. They might have been the fastest team in baseball to reach 70 wins, but in those eight weeks, they went 21-30, including a 3-14 stretch at the beginning of August.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2, Red Sox 0: Sweep secured behind Nestor’s rain-shortened shutout
Fans came to the ballpark on Sunday night in the Bronx hoping to see Aaron Judge hit No. 61 and more as this homestand concluded. After Boston kept him in check over the first six inning, impressive thunderstorms intervened, and after a 90-minute delay, the game was called. Judge might not have homered in any of the four games against the Red Sox, but the Yankees completed a four-game sweep anyway with Nestor Cortes providing the highlights in a 2-0 shutout for the finale.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Scranton gets one-hit, Somerset drops Game One
2B Chris Owings 0-3 1B Ronald Guzmán 0-2, BB. Anthony Banda 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K (loss) Virtually nothing highlight worthy for the RailRiders tonight. Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 6-5 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Erie leads EAS Championship Series 1-0) SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 4...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Nestor Cortes vs. Brayan Bello
ESPN was surely hoping that this late-season Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup would have bigger postseason ramifications when they put it on the schedule. Although a win would get the Yankees tantalizing close to clinching the AL East, today’s game still feels mostly about watching to see if Aaron Judge will get his 61st home run — if the Sox pitchers will throw him strikes, that is. Luckily for the ol’ worldwide leader, that’s still a solid pull for a national audience.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Famous names, old friends salute Judge’s 60th homer
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 7, Red Sox 5: No 61, but the magic number is three
Well, it didn’t come today either. Aaron Judge actually saw more pitches in the zone today than it feels like he had in a while, he had an at-bat stolen by a terrible umpire call, but at the end, he finished the game still on 60 home runs. However, that was pretty much the worst news of the day, as Domingo Germán did his job, three Yankees went deep, and New York topped the Red Sox 7-5.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: AL East crown inches closer with Jays loss
The Yankees continued their resurgent September and march toward the AL East crown last night with a 5-4 victory keyed by Aaron Hicks, Jose Trevino, and Jonathan Loáisiga. No, it did not have any Aaron Judge heroics, but that’s okay! A win is a win, and it’s also probably a win for our collective psyches that No. 61 didn’t come on Apple TV+.
Pinstripe Alley
Giancarlo Stanton’s challenging 2022 season, and reason for hope
The Yankees had a number of questions to answer entering 2022. It was hard to predict just what the Yankees would get out of starting pitchers like Luis Severino and Nestor Cortes. They had apparent holes at shortstop, catcher, and center field, and a number of veterans, such as DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres, coming off down 2021 campaigns.
