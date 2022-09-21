ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Waking Up to Thunderstorms: Recap of Hail Producing Storms September 21, 2022

By Katie McClung
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Northern Michigan was rumbled awake this morning by thunderstorms and some were severe!

Warnings were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) as early as 4:00 AM this morning! Luce County in the Upper Peninusla was the first to get some thunder this morning.

A few hours later, action developed to the Lower Peninsula! Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Gladwin Counties were warned at 8:00 AM.

Also in the path of severe warned storms were Newaygo, Montcalm, Gratiot, Isabella, and

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rw4OL_0i51Ju9U00
Hail observed by Kieth. Kaleva, Manistee County

Midland Counties.

Some locations, such as Wexford, Manistee, and Clare counties saw strong storms as well but were not in any warnings.

The storms finally exited the viewing area after 9:30 am, but continued to impact southeastern portions of Michigan into late morning. By this point, the sun was shining for many of us back in northern Michigan!

While these storms moved through quickly, they did not leave without a trace! Hail was reported in several locations that were impacted by the strong storms this morning.

Hail was impressive. A report of golf ball size hail was posted 2 miles ESE of Skeels in Gladwin County! Other locations recieved quarter-sized hail and even ping-pong ball size hail!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxSyV_0i51Ju9U00
Hail Observed by Lydia at the Northern Exposure Campground in Mesick, Wexford County.

While it isn’t unheard of, it does seem to be a rare occasion for severe thunderstorms to develop in the early morning. Let alone, produce large hail!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WfOc4_0i51Ju9U00
Hail Observed in Bear Lake, Manistee County

Most of our storms happen in the afternoon and late at night thanks to instability in the atmosphere created by daytime heating.

This morning was similar, but not in the afternoon!

All the ingredients were present that are needed for a storm. Warm temperatures, high dewpoints, and an unstable atmosphere.

A passing cold front this morning helped produce the storms and their strength!

But, where exactly did the hail come from? When and where hail forms is still being widely researched.

Essentially, hail forms as a result of strong updrafts in a storm. The air moving from the ground upward through the cloud, has to be stronger than the water droplet. This keeps the droplet in contact with super cold liquid droplets that form to each other. The hailstone falls out of the cloud when the updraft is not strong enough to hold it up. The longer the droplet stays in the cloud, the bigger it gets before falling to the ground!

From today’s photos we can see these storms had some strong winds flowing up into the storms!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJQD4_0i51Ju9U00
Hail covering ground at Northern Exposure Campground. Mesick. Wexford County.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State

King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
CENTRAL LAKE, MI
9&10 News

Fall Color Change 2022

Here’s your first Fall Color Forecast of northern Michigan!. Until now, September has been on the mild/warm side with some decent sunshine and that slowed our color change. The cooler air, along with clouds, is going to help that change happen. Right now, most areas at less than 20% changed with only pockets of color or small streaks of color within the trees.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Newaygo, MI
City
Manistee, MI
City
Roscommon, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms
9&10 News

104 Years After His Death, Sault Ste. Marie Sailor Honored with Purple Heart

A seaman in the United States Coast Guard and Sault Ste. Marie native received a Purple Heart Monday, exactly 104 years after he died while serving on the USS Tampa. Alfonso Busho was one of 111 Coast Guard members aboard the USS Tampa when it was sunk by a German submarine missile on Sept. 26, 1918. The vessel was in the Bristol Channel in Great Britain when it was attacked. Everyone on board perished.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
9&10 News

Michigan Property Owners Settle PFAS Case for $54 Million

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has given tentative approval to a $54 million settlement involving 3M Co., a shoe manufacturer and property owners in western Michigan who said their land and wells were contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals.”. The deal involves approximately 1,700 properties north of...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
9&10 News

‘Pattern Books’ Aim to Streamline Home Building Process Statewide

Thursday the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan Municipal League announced the “Pattern Book Homes for 21st Century Michigan” plan. Essentially, it is a template of plans that communities can approve ahead of time and can be easily built to help streamline the planning, design and zoning phases These are crucial points that slow the process.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Interlochen Public Library is Gifted Handmade Quilt

Rumple Quilts Kin Guild, a quilting club located in Interlochen, dedicated their appreciation to the Interlochen Public Library on Monday. The club spends much of their time fashioning quilts for hospitals and others in need in the area. The group meets once a month at the Interlochen Public Library, so they decided to create a quilt as a thank you to the library for allowing them to use the space.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
9&10 News

Eastern UP Receiving $25 Million in Grants for High Speed Internet

Rural parts of the Eastern Upper Peninsula are closer to getting accessibility to high speed internet thanks to $25 million in loans and grants. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that 20 states will share $502 million to provide internet service to rural residents and. businesses. The USDA...
INTERNET
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy