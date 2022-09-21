City Sports Bar in Holyoke collects donations for Puerto Rico

Read full article on original website
Diocese of Springfield adds extra collections to help Puerto Rico after recent hurricane
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Diocese of Springfield is taking action to help the people of Puerto Rico overcome a devastating hurricane. Bishop William Byrne requested the parishes that make up the Archdiocese hold special collections this weekend and next weekend to support those in need after hurricane Fiona caused widespread destruction on the island.
Dozens of vendors bringing creative items to The Big E’s Craft Common
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Lots of people go to The Big E for the food and entertainment, but it’s also a great place to go to find handmade crafts. Mary visited the Craft Common and spoke with some of this year’s vendors to learn more about some of the creative wares they brought to this year’s fair.
Salvation Army crews standing by to help with Hurricane Ian response
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida and is expected to arrive in the next two days. Millions are preparing, with many in southwestern part of the state now being ordered to evacuate their homes ahead of the storm, which is expected to bring a potentially life-threatening storm surge this week.
Big Y hosting second annual ‘Big Vax Week’
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Big Y is hosting their second annual ‘Big Vax Week.’. The event features a clinic where you can go to a number Big Y locations and get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as flu shots, at no cost. The Springfield-based grocer noted that insurance,...
Salute to Springfield Day celebrated at The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday marked Salute to Springfield Day at The Big E and we spent some time on the fairgrounds to learn more about the celebrations we can expect for the special day and highlighted some of our local vendors. The first local business we spotlighted was...
Town by Town: climate week, Sen. Velis security funding, Springfield Day at Big E
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Southwick, Easthampton, and West Springfield. Beginning this past Saturday and running through Friday, the Pioneer Valley Library Collaborative is presenting Climate Preparedness Week in Southwick. Free and open to residents of any town, Climate Preparedness Week offers a...
Sunday night news update
In this update, a homicide investigation is underway in Springfield after two bodies were found inside a house on Maynard Street, two men from New York faced a judge this morning after being arrested for breaking and entering into a Longmeadow home over the weekend, and the Massachusetts branch of the Salvation Army is currently in Florida ready to respond as millions are preparing as Hurricane Ian strengthens and barrels towards the state. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Mass. animal shelter taking in cats evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Hurricane Ian continues to intensify, a Worcester County animal shelter is taking in pets that are evacuating the sunshine state. Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield said that it is preparing to welcome cats from a Florida shelter in the storm’s path.
Thousands gather in Holyoke for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thousands came together for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Holyoke Sunday. Alzheimer’s is a disease in which brain cells degenerate over time, leading to memory loss, and loss of other important mental functions. For years, the Alzheimer’s Association has organized walks in communities to raise awareness and fundraise for research to find a cure for the disease. Western Mass News spoke with Jim Wessler, the CEO of the Massachusetts and New Hampshire chapters to learn more about the goal of the event.
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
Arraignment held for suspects in Longmeadow house break-in
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from New York are facing several charges after being arrested for breaking into a house in Longmeadow over the weekend. It all happened Saturday around 8 p.m. Longmeadow Police told us the family called 911, said they were not home, and that their security cameras picked up two masked men walking around their home.
New York men arrested for breaking and entering a Longmeadow home
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two New York men have been arrested for Breaking and Entering a home on Converse Street in Longmeadow Saturday night. Longmeadow Police told Western Mass News that officers responded to the home before 8:00 after receiving a call on people breaking into the house with masks on from the residents, who were alerted by security cameras.
Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Hampshire County hold fundraising event in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Hampshire County held a fundraising event in Northampton Sunday. The national non-profit organization strives to create ad support one-on-one mentoring relationships to empower our youth. Western Mass News spoke with the director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County, Susan Nicastro to learn more about the event ant the impact the program has on young people in the community.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast and update on Hurricane Ian
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91 The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun. Updated: 3 hours...
Big E to host chat with International Space Station for local students
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thirteen New England students will make live radio contact with Astronaut Bob Hines on the International Space Station as it orbiting 260 miles above the earth on Tuesday at The Big E. Fred Kemmerer, director of the New England division of the American Radio Relay...
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
6 Brick’s cannabis dispensary opens in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A new dispensary opened up in Springfield Saturday! Payton Shubrick, CEO and founder of 6 Brick, LLC shared with Western Mass News what it means to her to open up shop in Springfield. “It’s such an exciting day for me as well as my family. I was...
Dakin, TJO teaming up to host parvovirus vaccination clinics
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns continue about parvovirus diagnosed in dogs in the Springfield area and now, two animal centers are coming together to offer free parvovirus shots to unvaccinated dogs. The Dakin Humane Society is teaming up with the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center and American...
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Two separate GoFundMe pages have now been set up for James Bowen and Dominique Loiselle to help with funeral costs.
2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
