Albany disaster relief groups searching for volunteers ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A disaster relief group based in Albany is calling for more volunteers ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. The Albany Chain Gang is known far beyond the Good Life City as the organization responded during Hurricane Michael in 2018, the tornado outbreak in January 2017, amongst countless other disasters.
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
Peanut Festival returns to Plains
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - A yearly tradition is back for a South Georgia town. The 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains was held on Saturday, Sept.r 24. The event drew in tourists to see former President Jimmy Carter and, of course, to enjoy peanuts. “I come for the bags and...
southgatv.com
Albany State classes cancelled after student death discovery
ALBANY, GA – Albany State University has cancelled all classes on Monday, September 26 and Tuesday, September 27 in light of the passing of student Ms. Yasmine Durham. A memorial service will be held in remembrance of Ms. Durham at the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre on East campus.
Habitat For Humanity builds home for Americus family
VSU cuts 4 ‘unused’ degree programs to meet demand of students, workforce. Valdosta State University deactivated four of its unused programs to meet the demand of students and the workforce. Doerun leaders hoping to bring more development to town. Updated: 13 hours ago. The hope is to attract...
fox5atlanta.com
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
'We can manage any increased volume': Rural Georgia counties using nationwide 988 crisis line
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities reported that in the first 45 days of the 988 rollout, 37,561 calls, texts, and chats were received. Currently, the Peach State already has its own crisis line people can call. Monica Johnson is the director for the Division of Behavioral Health. She says the state is already ahead of other states in crisis access.
Albany Municipal Court plans Night Court session at Albany Tech
ALBANY — Chief Municipal Court Judge Willie Weaver has notified Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and members of the Albany City Commission of plans to hold a pilot Night Court session at Albany Technical College on Oct. 20. As noted in Albany Code Sec. 22-55(2), the Municipal Court Chief Judge,...
Walk with Neko
High school auditorium officially named after Albany activist, original Freedom Singer. The auditorium was named after Rutha Harris. Enrollment, improvements addressed in Albany Tech ‘State of the College’ speech. Enrollment, improvements addressed in Albany Tech ‘State of the College’ speech.
Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay
Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
Albany flavors “DC Fly In”
ALBANY, GA – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce last week led a delegation of local leaders to Washington, D.C., for the annual “DC Fly In,” the organization’s long-standing annual federal advocacy event. The delegation, representing the public and private sectors, met with national leaders and lawmakers on issues most vital to Albany and Southwest Georgia.
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
Multiple suspects arrested for drug possession
ALBANY — Three Albany men were arrested early Monday on drug and gun charges after Albany police responded to a domestic violence call. Lonnie Lewis, Quindathion Baldwin and Enorris Holley were arrested by Albany Police Department officers who responded to the call, according to an APD news release.
Cairo meth dealer off to prison
ALBANY, GA – A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison this afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years...
Demolition of former Albany High School building resumes, clearing way for medical training center
ALBANY — The legal dispute over demolition of a historic school building is over with a couple of recent developments — one being the withdrawal of an appeal seeking to overturn an earlier order and the fact that most of the building is now a pile of rubble.
How Tiffany Thomas became O'She Tyght ... and helped change local music
ALBANY — Tiffany “O’She Tyght” Thomas, one of the emcees, the secret weapon even, that has kept the rap/rock/R&B fusion outfit Unbreakable Bloodline among the most popular musical performers in the South for a dozen years, is among the most unique individuals you’ll ever meet if you get to know her.
Kinchafoonee Creek, Lee County
Rising near Buena Vista, Kinchafoonee Creek flows southeasterly for nearly 92 miles before joining the Flint River at Albany. According to Ken Krakow, the name is Creek for Bone Mortar or Mortar Nutshells, which referred to a device for cracking nuts. The creek [longer than many rivers] was such an important artery in the early settlement of the area that it gave its name to Kinchafoonee County, which was later changed to Webster County.
Missing Cairo teen found deceased
CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
Bus Driver Tells Black Kids They Belong In The Back Of The Bus
The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. A bus driver in Morgan Georgia...
Argument between roommates ends with shots fired
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - An argument between roommates ended in gunfire, and deputies are now searching for a relative who may have fired the shots, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO says it responded to reports of shots fired on Sanford Road Saturday night at about...
