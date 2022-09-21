ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Maria Shriver to Yakima: 'Each person in this room can make a difference'

By DONALD W. MEYERS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Yakima Herald Republic

Tradition, pageantry and pride: Meet one of Yakima County's dancing horse trainers

It’s the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and hundreds of Harrison Middle School students, staff and parents gather around a taped-off section of asphalt in the school’s parking lot. Like performers taking to the stage, five riders and their horses clip-clop onto the asphalt to perform a traditional dance that is as much a celebration of Mexican culture as it is fun to watch.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

New Yakima shop lives up to its name — Good Times N Tattoos

Everyone is getting tattoos these days. And Good Times N Tattoos is creating safe space for queer and BIPOC communities, collecting permanent body art and piercings, in the Yakima Valley and beyond. Their approach seems to be working — the new shop was voted Best Tattoo Shop and Best New...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: The 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade

Scenes from the 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: DTG, McKinney spew foul materials

To the editor — I appreciate the YH-R’s recent coverage regarding the threat posed by DTG’s Rocky Top landfill to the health and welfare of surrounding neighbors and recreational lands. DTG purchased the landfill in 2019 and has tripled annual disposal, with the majority being out-of-county waste....
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair

If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice

YAKIMA, Wash. – Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old’s mom, posted...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

FBI takes over search for Lucian at Sarg Hubbard Park

YAKIMA, Wash. — The local FBI has taken over the search for missing Yakima 4-year-old Lucian with assistance from numerous additional agencies, according to the Yakima Police Department. A daylong complete closure of Sarg Hubbard Park on September 24 was announced September 23, saying any visitors will be turned...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Quicker response could've minimized fire's damage

To the editor — There was a fire on Sept. 4 at around 5 p.m. It happened at a restaurant called El Porton. The fire's damage could have been limited if the firefighters had driven there quicker and stopped the fire faster. There were 649.1 property crimes in 2019....
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Newly crowned Miss Sunnyside wants to make an impact on reducing youth violence

Brianna Garza’s smile dazzled the crowd as she was crowned Sept. 17 as Miss Sunnyside. Garza performed a folklórico dance to “Un Poco Loco” and “Cómo Quieres Que Te Quiera” during the talent portion of the pageant at Sunnyside High School. The audience cheered her command of the traditional folklórico dress and clapped along to the music.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
