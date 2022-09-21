Maria Shriver to Yakima: 'Each person in this room can make a difference'

Read full article on original website
Maria Shriver calls on Yakima to change the world, one person at a time
YAKIMA, Wash. — In a community like Yakima, which struggles with gang violence, poverty and other issues, making a difference may seem an insurmountable task for an individual, but according to Maria Shriver, that’s the way changing the world usually starts: by one person caring about another. “People...
Yakima Herald Republic
Tradition, pageantry and pride: Meet one of Yakima County's dancing horse trainers
It’s the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and hundreds of Harrison Middle School students, staff and parents gather around a taped-off section of asphalt in the school’s parking lot. Like performers taking to the stage, five riders and their horses clip-clop onto the asphalt to perform a traditional dance that is as much a celebration of Mexican culture as it is fun to watch.
Yakima Herald Republic
New Yakima shop lives up to its name — Good Times N Tattoos
Everyone is getting tattoos these days. And Good Times N Tattoos is creating safe space for queer and BIPOC communities, collecting permanent body art and piercings, in the Yakima Valley and beyond. Their approach seems to be working — the new shop was voted Best Tattoo Shop and Best New...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: The 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade
Scenes from the 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Central Washington non-profit to have first emergency overnight shelter for minors experiencing homelessness in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA - A Yakima non-profit got almost 200,000 dollars to make an emergency overnight shelter for minors experiencing homelessness. This would be the first licensed one in the county, said Rod's House executive director, Mark James. Rod's House will develop an 18-bed emergency overnight shelter in Yakima. Ten beds for...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: DTG, McKinney spew foul materials
To the editor — I appreciate the YH-R’s recent coverage regarding the threat posed by DTG’s Rocky Top landfill to the health and welfare of surrounding neighbors and recreational lands. DTG purchased the landfill in 2019 and has tripled annual disposal, with the majority being out-of-county waste....
Yakima Herald Republic
Lucian Munguia is confident, smart and sea-loving, family says as they continue to search
Lucian Munguia is independent, confident, capable and smart. These are the traits described by his family that give them hope as they continue searching for the 4-year-old, who has been missing from Yakima for two weeks. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, walking across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard...
WA state forces Tri-Cities health board to make a major change
The current board banned posts for LGBTQ Pride Month and some members objected to COVID mask mandates.
What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair
If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
Selah restaurant raises money for missing 4-year-old’s family
SELAH, Wash. — A Selah restaurant is doing its best to help in the search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia by raising money for the family and encouraging community support. Tailgaters Bar and Grill — located at Viking Village, 110 E. 3rd Ave. — is holding a silent auction,...
FOX 11 and 41
Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice
YAKIMA, Wash. – Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old’s mom, posted...
2 ways to see these colorful, whimsical hot air balloons in Prosser
The weekend weather looks promising for the flights in the Lower Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
FBI takes over search for Lucian at Sarg Hubbard Park
YAKIMA, Wash. — The local FBI has taken over the search for missing Yakima 4-year-old Lucian with assistance from numerous additional agencies, according to the Yakima Police Department. A daylong complete closure of Sarg Hubbard Park on September 24 was announced September 23, saying any visitors will be turned...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Quicker response could've minimized fire's damage
To the editor — There was a fire on Sept. 4 at around 5 p.m. It happened at a restaurant called El Porton. The fire's damage could have been limited if the firefighters had driven there quicker and stopped the fire faster. There were 649.1 property crimes in 2019....
Yakima Herald Republic
Newly crowned Miss Sunnyside wants to make an impact on reducing youth violence
Brianna Garza’s smile dazzled the crowd as she was crowned Sept. 17 as Miss Sunnyside. Garza performed a folklórico dance to “Un Poco Loco” and “Cómo Quieres Que Te Quiera” during the talent portion of the pageant at Sunnyside High School. The audience cheered her command of the traditional folklórico dress and clapped along to the music.
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
Tri-Cities COVID deaths still worry officials. More outbreaks reported
Residents urged to get COVID booster while vaccine is still free.
