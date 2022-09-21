ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

wbgo.org

NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading

New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers

NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New Yorker of the Week: Ilze Thielmann

While much of the city is still waking up, Ilze Thielmann is up and ready to go. Wheeling her cart of supplies through Port Authority — in preparation for the day’s arrival of asylum seekers. It’s not a new situation for this veteran volunteer. She’s been assisting with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Transportation advocates relaunch six-minute service campaign

Transportation advocates with the Riders Alliance gathered Sunday in Brooklyn to relaunch its six-minute service campaign, asking for faster service on all MTA buses and trains. “What we’re asking for now is a targeted state investment from the governor in more train and bus service,” Danny Pearlstein, policy and communications...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Adams surveys hurricane damage in Dominican Republic

Mayor Eric Adams traveled from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic Sunday night, and met with local officials and relief groups Monday in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Adams began his Monday in the capital city of Santo Domingo, before traveling to areas of the country that were hit hardest by the hurricane.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

The City Reliquary marks 20 years

Visitors might not expect to find items like seltzer bottles, a collection of miniature versions of the Statue of Liberty, and a piece of the Flatiron Building. But they fit right in at the City Reliquary. “We started off as a very humble nonprofit organization collecting little bits of New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Jordany Aracena was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYC correction officers took bribes from Bloods gang members: feds

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two New York City correction officers have admitted they were paid by Bloods gang members to smuggle drugs and phones into Rikers Island, authorities said Tuesday. Officers Katrina Patterson, 31, and Krystle Burrell, 35, pleaded guilty to bribery during different proceedings at Brooklyn Federal Court. Patterson accepted more than $34,000 in bribes […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man found dead inside Brooklyn psychiatric facility: police

Editor’s note: The NYPD said Friday morning that the death had been deemed a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A spokesperson for the OCME later clarified that a final determination is yet to be made. The story below has been updated to reflect the new information. — EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) […]
BROOKLYN, NY

