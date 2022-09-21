NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...

