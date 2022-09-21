Read full article on original website
Food Stamps: New York Governor Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for September
New York residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive a supplemental allotment in September totaling about $234 million in federal funding, Gov. Kathy Hochul said...
NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading
New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
Fights Break Out at NYC Shelters as Tensions Among Homeless Rise Amid Migrant Influx
With New York City struggling to house thousands of new migrants NBC New York has learned tensions are at a new high in some city homeless shelters — with fights breaking out, and resentment palpable. One brawl happened inside a Brooklyn shelter for families Thursday night. Residents told the...
Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers
NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...
New Yorker of the Week: Ilze Thielmann
While much of the city is still waking up, Ilze Thielmann is up and ready to go. Wheeling her cart of supplies through Port Authority — in preparation for the day’s arrival of asylum seekers. It’s not a new situation for this veteran volunteer. She’s been assisting with...
Transportation advocates relaunch six-minute service campaign
Transportation advocates with the Riders Alliance gathered Sunday in Brooklyn to relaunch its six-minute service campaign, asking for faster service on all MTA buses and trains. “What we’re asking for now is a targeted state investment from the governor in more train and bus service,” Danny Pearlstein, policy and communications...
Adams surveys hurricane damage in Dominican Republic
Mayor Eric Adams traveled from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic Sunday night, and met with local officials and relief groups Monday in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Adams began his Monday in the capital city of Santo Domingo, before traveling to areas of the country that were hit hardest by the hurricane.
Shutdown Of NJ Hospital Puts Mercer County Patients At Risk: Report
Trinity Health and Capital Health in Trenton have made an agreement for the sale of St. Francis Medical Center, which is owned by Trinity Health, causing a massive potential shift in the area's healthcare landscape, NJ.com reports. If the sale moves forward, some of the medical services that St. Francis...
Motorcyclist, 48, killed in Bronx collision
Police officials are investigating the death of a man following a motorcycle collision in the Bronx early Sunday, according to authorities.
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
NYC Men Steal $578,000, Bind Women With Zip Ties in Armed Check Cashing Spree: Feds
Two Brooklyn men are charged with stealing more than a half-million dollars in three armed robberies of New Jersey check cashing locations that saw female employees bound with zip ties, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The men, 40-year-old Ramel Harris and 38-year-old Neville Brown, are also accused of canvassing check cashing...
Transportation Alternatives recounts biggest transportation stories
Danny Harris, the executive director of Transportation Alternatives, joins the “In Focus” 30th anniversary special to recount some of the biggest transportation stories over the past 30 years, including the Nor’easter of 1992 — two months after NY1 first went on the air. The storm produced...
Fired NYC teacher rips Mayor Adams for keeping vaccine mandate: 'Why are you holding onto this?'
A former New York City teacher slammed Mayor Eric Adams after she was fired over her vaccination status, calling the move "personal" as the city fires school employees in droves over the COVID-19 mandate. Rachelle Garcia, who taught in Brooklyn for 15 years, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday amid...
The City Reliquary marks 20 years
Visitors might not expect to find items like seltzer bottles, a collection of miniature versions of the Statue of Liberty, and a piece of the Flatiron Building. But they fit right in at the City Reliquary. “We started off as a very humble nonprofit organization collecting little bits of New...
Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Jordany Aracena was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
NYC correction officers took bribes from Bloods gang members: feds
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two New York City correction officers have admitted they were paid by Bloods gang members to smuggle drugs and phones into Rikers Island, authorities said Tuesday. Officers Katrina Patterson, 31, and Krystle Burrell, 35, pleaded guilty to bribery during different proceedings at Brooklyn Federal Court. Patterson accepted more than $34,000 in bribes […]
Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police
Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park. On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in...
Man found dead inside Brooklyn psychiatric facility: police
Editor’s note: The NYPD said Friday morning that the death had been deemed a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A spokesperson for the OCME later clarified that a final determination is yet to be made. The story below has been updated to reflect the new information. — EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) […]
NYPD officer arrested for shoplifting AirPods at Manhattan restaurant: police
An off-duty NYPD officer is facing charges for shoplifting Apple AirPods off a restaurant counter in Lower Manhattan on Thursday.
An apparent escape attempt turned deadly Tuesday for a man held at a New York City jail
The Vernon C. Bain Center, a jail built on a barge, sits in the East River across from Rikers Island. He is the 15th person to die in city custody or shortly after being released this year. [ more › ]
