$26 million awarded to Louisiana for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) – Congressman Clay Higgins announced today that FEMA is awarding $26 million to Louisiana for hurricane recovery efforts.

The reimbursement includes:

$3,654,302.40 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for permanent repairs at Lewis Middle School in response to Hurricane Laura.

$22,477,432.50 to the Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op for transmission line restoration as a result of Hurricane Laura.

The funding was made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura.

