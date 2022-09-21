ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

$26 million awarded to Louisiana for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

By Lindsey Ducharme
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8pXQ_0i51JcVe00

LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) – Congressman Clay Higgins announced today that FEMA is awarding $26 million to Louisiana for hurricane recovery efforts.

The reimbursement includes:

  • $3,654,302.40 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for permanent repairs at Lewis Middle School in response to Hurricane Laura.
  • $22,477,432.50 to the Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op for transmission line restoration as a result of Hurricane Laura.
Broussard hotel dealing with water loss for three weeks

The funding was made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Breaking down sugarcane’s billion dollar impact on Louisiana

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana’s sugarcane industry has for centuries been a vital contributor to the state’s economy having provided many jobs and millions of dollars of revenue each year. The economic impact to Louisiana is $4.2B with more than 19K people employed. Sugarcane Festival King David Thibodeaux says the production of all sugar […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Broussard, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Higgins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Louisiana Lrb Klfy#Lewis Middle School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Sports
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy