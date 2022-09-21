The Utes take to the road after a two game home-stand, facing off with the in-flux Arizona State Sun Devils. Fresh off the departure of head coach Herm Edwards, the home crowd in Tempe hopes for an eventful start to the Shaun Aguano era. Kickoff is set for 8:30pm MT on ESPN and ESPN700.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO