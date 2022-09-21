ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythe, CA

Blythe Solar Power Project Fully Operational

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490Ry5_0i51JQro00

BLYTHE (CNS) - The Blythe Solar Power Project, a large photovoltaic facility designed to produce enough energy to power 145,500 homes, is now fully operational, federal officials announced today.

``Bringing another solar project to full operation on our public lands will accelerate our nation's transition to a clean energy economy by unlocking renewable resources, creating jobs, lowering costs, and boosting local economies,'' U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

Haaland called the project another step in the Biden administration's goal of achieving 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035.

The four-unit, 485-megawatt photovoltaic facility and 387-megawatt battery storage system is part of the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan, an effort by the Bureau of Land Management to develop renewable-energy projects on public desert lands in seven California counties.

Construction on the project began in 2015, with the bulk of the work on the solar array completed in late 2020. With subsequent approval of the battery-storage system, the project is now fully operational, officials said.

``The Blythe Solar Power Project is another example of how BLM-managed public lands are powering our clean energy future, including through added battery energy storage systems to these important projects,'' Tracy Stone- Manning, director of the Bureau of Land Management, said in a statement.

BLM is in the process of reviewing 64 other clean-energy projects on public lands. The agency recently approved the Oberona, Arica and Victory Pass solar projects near Desert Center.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
Blythe, CA
State
California State
City
Desert Center, CA
Blythe, CA
Business
Local
California Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy