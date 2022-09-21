Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Alabama Finishes in Fifth During Stroke Play Portion of SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — The Alabama men’s golf team surged four spots up the leaderboard during the final day of stroke play at SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate, carding a season best single round team score of 11-under par 269 Monday which marked the seventh-best 18-hole score in program history. As a result, the Crimson Tide finished in fifth overall with a team score of 20-under par 820 (274-277-269), which ranks as the sixth-lowest tournament total in the school record books.
Wichita Eagle
Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — According to Nick Saban, this Alabama team is getting closer to the level and standard he likes to see. "I think the team sort of bought into everybody trying to play to a standard and I think this is probably the closest we've come to that so far this year, and the key to the drill is can we continue to build on it," Saban said after Alabama's 55-3 win over Vanderbilt Saturday.
Comments / 0