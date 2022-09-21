TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — According to Nick Saban, this Alabama team is getting closer to the level and standard he likes to see. "I think the team sort of bought into everybody trying to play to a standard and I think this is probably the closest we've come to that so far this year, and the key to the drill is can we continue to build on it," Saban said after Alabama's 55-3 win over Vanderbilt Saturday.

