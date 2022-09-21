ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers safety suspended three games by NFL

By Josh Frketic
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – According to multiple reports, the NFL has suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee for the next three games.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kazee violated the league’s substance abuse policy.

How to watch Thursday’s Steelers-Browns game

He has been on injured reserve since the start of the season with an injured wrist.

Kazee will be able to serve the suspension while on IR.

He signed with Pittsburgh as a free agent this offseason for the veteran’s minimum.

Kazee is on the injured list for the next two games, then will miss one more game to complete the suspension.

