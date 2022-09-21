Read full article on original website
Two Found Dead After Asheboro Shooting
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Monday at 1:15, Asheboro Police were dispatched to 337 Hamlin Street for a shooting. When officers arrived they located two victims deceased: Fatima Anne Alston, 68-year-old female, of 337 Hamlin Street, and Tiona Rena Sesmas, 33-year-old female, of 328 Reflection Lane. Officers at the scene requested...
Winston-Salem Police investigating two weekend shootings, neighbors speak out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's been another violent weekend in the Triad. Although Winston-Salem Police Department say non-fatal shootings are down in the city compared to last year, they're still happening. On Saturday, just after 9 p.m., officers say a 38-year-old man, Bobby Darayvis Billing, was shot while attempting to...
Burlington Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tabaco store
Burlington — Burlington Police are looking for a man who broke into a Tabaco store early Sunday morning. Officers responded to o Prime Tobacco, located at 2761 S Church Street, due to the business alarm going off. When officers arrived on scene they found the front door had been damaged, officers began a security sweep. No suspect(s) were found inside the building , the owner of the store arrived and told officers roughly $4,000 worth of items had been taken. The surveillance video showed a male wearing a face mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and gloves. It is believed he fled the scene in a gray Dodge.
Thomasville Road Crash Kills One
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Saturday at roughly 3:00 a.m., Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported single vehicle collision in the 3700 block of Thomasville Road. The preliminary investigation showed that Eric Williams was the sole occupant and driver of his 2003 Ford Taurus when he ran off the roadway and collided into a utility pole.
One man shot in the leg after attempting to break-up a fight in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt early Sunday morning. Police responded to 1207 E 23rd St., when they arrived at the scene they found 38-year-old Bobby Billings suffering from a gun shot wound to his leg. According to police Billings was trying to break-up a fight that was taking place in the middle of the street between several individuals. During Billings attempt that's when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Billings in the leg before taking off on foot, Billings was transported to the hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.
Person of Interest Charged in Elm Eugene St. Hit and Run
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 26, Greensboro Police charged Pernell Winston Fulton, 60, with Felony Hit and Run. Fulton was arrested in connection with a September 15 traffic accident taking place on S. Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro, where Fulton's vehicle reportedly struck and killed pedestrian John Wayne Rankin, 71, of Greensboro. Rankin was attempting to cross S Elm-Eugene St near W Meadowview Rd from east to west, outside of a marked crosswalk.
Single car accident leaves one person dead
Winston-salem — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a car accident that left one person dead early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 3700 Thomasville road around 3:00 am., when officers arrived on scene they found 34-year-old Eric Williams, the sole occupant and driver of his 2003 Ford Taurus. According to police Williams ran off the road and ran into a utility pole, he was pronounced dead on the scene by the Forsyth County EMS.
Winston's Arts Based School cancels plan to build campus on Happy Hill neighborhood
The Arts Based School has pulled out of its agreement with the city of Winston-Salem to build a second campus on Happy Hill. "Not surprised given the controversy that has erupted," said Council Member Robert Clark. School leaders planned on building a second campus on the property in August that...
