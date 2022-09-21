ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Taco Fiesta celebrates and supports Latino businesses

By Alicia Vitarelli via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvDgh_0i51HW5k00

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we're shining a light on a brand new resource for local, Latino entrepreneurs.

The Association of Mexican Business Owners of Philadelphia is about to host its inaugural event -- and this is a tasty one!

It's called
Taco Fiesta , and Thursday night, more than a dozen local, Latino-owned eateries, artists, musicians and florists will gather at the Bok Building in South Philadelphia to raise funds for this new organization.

"A lot of what we do is work to promote our local businesses and provide them with resources on how to get grants and loans and also to protect themselves," says Karenina Wolff, a board member for the Association of Mexican Business Owners of Philadelphia. "All of our business owners are immigrants, every single one of them. They left everything they knew to come here and very courageously start a new life. This is another way to support that and recognize how much value that brings for our community."

From Alma del Mar to Taqueria Morales, Philly Taco and more, this will be a cultural and culinary experience.

"It's going to be a celebration of Mexico without traveling to Mexico," says Hector Herrada, board chair for the Association of Mexican Business Owners of Philadelphia.

The event will also include an exhibition of members' artwork and cultural activities.

The Association of Mexican Business Owners of Philadelphia started with 12 businesses and now they represent over 50.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Mexico, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Florists#South Philadelphia#Food Drink#Linus Business#Racism#Taco Fiesta#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
116K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy