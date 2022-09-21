Read full article on original website
Ridgefield ECDC Hosts Tiger Shark Tank, Winners Receive Chamber Gift Cards!
Calling all Ridgefield Entrepreneurs for "Tiger-Shark Tank" Ridgefield-based Entrepreneurs and Business Owners can pitch their business idea to a panel of notable international corporate leaders, well-known national entrepreneurs, private equity investors, and Ridgefield ECDC members on Wednesday, October 26 at 7:00pm at the Ridgefield Library. The panel will vote on...
Girl Scout Sage Garver Recognized by The CT Audubon Society and Town of Fairfield
Fairfield, CT – In recognition for achieving the Girl Scout Gold Award, Sage Garver of Fairfield was recently celebrated by The Connecticut Audubon Society with the unveiling of a new outdoor bench in her honor at the CAS Center at Fairfield. Sage’s accomplishment was also recognized by Fairfield’s First...
Why Small Businesses Matter: Purcell Moving Corp
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Purcell Moving...
Wilton girls in grades 4th - 8th invited to join Ms President US!
Girls from the surrounding area in grades 4th to 8th are invited to join the Fall 2022 Ms President US program held in Wilton. The mission of Ms President US is to motivate and prepare girls to aim for the highest civic leadership positions and to know that they can achieve them.
Cultural Alliance Business Supports the Arts Breakfast on Oct 13
The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut is bringing back the Business Supports the Arts Breakfast. Known as one of the region’s premier networking events, the breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Danbury Fair mall in the Apple Store wing. It was not held in person for the past two years because of the pandemic.
Ms. President US enrollment closing this Thursday, September 29!
Save your seat - enrollment closes on 9/29 and the first workshop is on 9/30!. Girls from the surrounding area in grades 4th to 8th are invited to join the Fall 2022 Ms President US program held in Ridgefield, CT. The mission of Ms President US is to motivate and...
Be a volunteer at Danbury ReStore
The holidays are coming, volunteers needed at the Danbury ReStore. Holiday sales are always a great source of income at the Danbury ReStore. Throughout the year we save all the holiday donations in order to hold a huge holiday sale in the fall. This year we will host a special holiday shopping event at our mall location on Tuesday, Nov. 1. All sales from the event will benefit our Brush with Kindness program that provides free home repairs to seniors and veterans on fixed incomes.
New Martial Arts Instructor Announced at Darien Arts Center
The Darien Arts Center has announced the addition of Rasheem Brown as new Martial Arts Instructor. Rasheem is currently teaching fall Martial Arts classes for all ages that run through January with ongoing registration available at darienarts.org. Rasheem has over 10 years of martial arts experience working with students of...
Longtime Ridgefield Resident Raymond I. Hastings, 90, has Died
Raymond I. Hastings, 90, of Danbury, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully on September 22, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Ann (Wade) Hastings. Raymond I. Hastings was born on January 3, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York to Catherine Comerford Hastings and Raymond Miles Hastings. He went to Brooklyn Prep and then to Lakewood Junior College to join the Maryknoll Seminary.
Danbury Police Department is Hiring, Deadline to Apply is Fast Approaching!
The Danbury Police Department is HIRING Entry Level Police Officers. The deadline to apply is one week from now, on October 3, 2022 at 11:59PM. Applicants will need a valid CHIP card at the time of application (https://www.certifyfit.com) and a passing score on the CT Police Chiefs Association examination at the time of application (click here for more information).
Ridgefield Public Schools New Teacher Feature: Meet Brendan Leslie, SRMS Grade 6 English
New Teacher Feature: "RPS Sees the Teacher I Will Become" The school year is off to an auspicious start for new RPS teacher Brendan Leslie. “I’m having so much fun,” he says from his cheerful, orderly sixth-grade classroom, festooned with writing tips, literary terms, and an Aaron Judge home run count. “Scotts Ridge has a great environment. Tim [Principal Tim Salem], Lisa [Assistant Lisa Frese], and Jen [English Chair Jen Bray] have laid such a sound foundation that I can slide in. I’m not on my own.”
Wilton Letter: Strong Support for Kim Healy, CT State House of Representatives
I am writing this letter in strong support of Kim Healy for election to the CT State House of Representatives. I first met Kim during a campaigning event when I ran for Wilton’s P&Z in Fall 2019. Immediately, I was impressed by her intelligence and enthusiasm for the community. Kim told me about all of her volunteer service, including her time as treasurer for the Wilton Library. Kim has also served on the Wilton Conservation Commission and is a strong proponent for a sustainable and healthy environment. From our first meeting, it was clear to me that someone like Kim could be a great advocate for others. Accordingly, it was of no surprise to me when she was elected last fall to Wilton’s Board of Selectmen.
Ridgefield High School senior is one of 369 students in the WORLD to receive PERFECT score on AP exam
Student Receives Perfect AP Score; Credits Teacher. RHS senior Ryan Williams was one of 369 students in the world to have a perfect score on the Computer Science Advanced Placement test. Ryan, in the photo here with RHS Computer Science teacher, Dr. Steven Anton, had this to say for fellow...
Ridgefield Weather: Potential for Strong to Severe Thunderstorms this Afternoon and Evening
According to the National Weather Service, a frontal system approaching the area will provide for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening. Overview:. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of an approaching cold front this afternoon and. evening. A few/several of these...
Ridgefield High School athlete takes a shot at mental health with Morgan's Message game
On Saturday, the Varsity Field Hockey team wore t-shirts with butterflies as part of an effort to call attention to the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community, empower those who suffer in silence and support those who feel alone. That’s the Mission of Morgan’s Message, an organization inspired by Morgan Rodgers, a Duke University lacrosse player who died by suicide in July 2019.
