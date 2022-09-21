ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC teen accused of killing 2 high school students still not in custody

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend, a North Carolina sheriff announced Tuesday.

A juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a news release. Blackwood didn’t release the name of the suspect, who was not in custody on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are not resting until he is in our custody in Orange County,” Blackwood said. “Until then, our heads are down, and we are working toward that end.”

Woods and Clark were reported missing over the weekend and were found dead outside Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon, news outlets report. Investigators are waiting for the State Medical Examiner’s Office to officially confirm their identities and cause of death.

Both families are planning separate events to honor the teens. Cedar Ridge High School will honor Woods at its home volleyball game Thursday night. Likewise, a vigil for Clark is planned for Thursday in Caswell County.

Comments / 17

Sharon Jenkins
4d ago

they need to release more details. if they knew who did it why wait and give him a chance to flee. now they can't find him. smdh. just wow a murderer running free

Reply
6
Lisa Bigelow
4d ago

If OCSO, genuinely believe that this teen did this, then it leads to believe that his parents are hiding him. Why wouldn't they turn their child in if he's been accused of such a horrendous crime? There is something about this that doesn't sound right

Reply(1)
4
Sunshine Mitchell
4d ago

How is he supposed to be found if we don’t have a name

Reply(1)
12
IN THIS ARTICLE
