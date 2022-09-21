Sheriff’s office offering reward to solve homicide in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Deputies in Rowan County are turning to the public -- and offering a reward -- as they investigate a homicide in Salisbury from earlier this year.

Investigators say David Land was killed sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on July 20 in the 3100 block of Poole Road near High Rock Lake.

The sheriff’s office said it is now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the homicide.

Anyone with information on the investigation should call Lt. Ryan Barkley, 704-216-8711, or Det. Kevin Holshouser, 704-216-8702.

