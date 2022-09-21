ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Sheriff’s office offering reward to solve homicide in Salisbury

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUcW1_0i51FNtN00

SALISBURY, N.C. — Deputies in Rowan County are turning to the public -- and offering a reward -- as they investigate a homicide in Salisbury from earlier this year.

Investigators say David Land was killed sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on July 20 in the 3100 block of Poole Road near High Rock Lake.

The sheriff’s office said it is now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the homicide.

Anyone with information on the investigation should call Lt. Ryan Barkley, 704-216-8711, or Det. Kevin Holshouser, 704-216-8702.

(WATCH BELOW: Security guard killed in attempted robbery at Salisbury arcade, police say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Man charged with rape, assault in Monroe County

MONORE, N.C. — A man has been charged with first-degree rape in Monroe County after a thorough investigation, the Monroe Police Department announced. Luis Miguel Vail-Lopez, 20, was charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, assault by strangulation, and Interfering with emergency communication. Authorities say the rape happened on Sept. 19...
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Name Man Killed In Friday Homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
City
Salisbury, NC
Rowan County, NC
Crime & Safety
Salisbury, NC
Crime & Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead, One Arrested After Shooting At Arcade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting outside an arcade Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says that they were called just after 2 p.m. to the Giveaway Arcade on Albemarle Road for an assault with a deadly weapon. Police found a person with shooting injuries who was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Land
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Sheriff#Cox Media Group
mytjnow.com

22.2 Grams of Marijuana Found During Traffic Stop and a Cyclist Searches for Stolen Bicycle

A man is facing several charges after allegedly throwing drugs out of a car during a traffic stop, according to the Reporting Officer (R/O). On Sept. 13, around 11:00 p.m., an R/O on patrol near Cherry Road and Myrtle Drive observed a vehicle speeding 52 mph in a 40 mph zone with a defective tail light. The R/O immediately initiated blue lights to conduct a traffic stop.
ROCK HILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Kannapolis made the apparent impulse decision to rob a China Grove store, and that led to his arrest a short time later. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Bostian Heights grocery store at 2910 E. Highway 152 in China Grove just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
CHINA GROVE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
109K+
Followers
124K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy