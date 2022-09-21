ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chiles' Taylor Bell

When it comes to the best in high school boys golf in the state of Florida, look no further than Chiles High School. The Timberwolves won back to back state titles in 2019 and in 2020, and last year they finished state runner-up. Senior Taylor Bell has been a part of it all, and in his final season, he looks to keep that winning tradition going.

"I feel like our team is strong enough to get to state and play well and have a chance," he said.

A chance is all they need. The Timberwolves have won two state titles in the last three years, and last season, finished state runner-up. Bell, a part of that run, and now, he looks to continue it.

"My goal is to win it. That's what we want to do. I think we can," he said. "The standard is state championship and compete. That's what we've been doing the past couple years and I hope we can continue to do that this year."

For Bell, there is a little extra motivation. His brother Parker, who is now playing golf at the University of Florida, won the individual title last year.

"Your brother did it. You have to go do it. Get you a win yourself," he laughed. "That's how it feels. He did it. I want to go do it."

It's motivation to finish strong, and that work ethic carries over to the classroom, where Bell has a 4.1 GPA.

"During a golf round, if you lose focus, you could easily mess up a hole or mess up a shot. When you're in the classroom, you have to stay focused on what's in front of you to get good grades and get your work done. You have to work very hard out here to be successful, and in the classroom, you have to work just as hard."

Focus that he's hoping will get this team back to where they want to be, and finish on top.

"It kind of bugs me a little bit that we didn't," he said of falling short last season. "Some guys on the team this year played and they know we should have won."

A chance for Bell and the Timberwolves to make it right.

"We haven't reached our potential yet. If our guys get going in the right way, we can easily win everything and make a great run at the state championship, and that's the goal."

A goal that's expected. Bell said he wants to play golf at the collegiate level, and is still looking for that opportunity. He said he's not sure what he wants to major in just yet.